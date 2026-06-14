Alvaro Arbeloa heading to the Premier League

Fulham have accelerated their search for a new head coach and have entered the final stages of negotiations with former Real Madrid coach Alvaro Arbeloa. The Spanish tactician has become the prime candidate to replace Marco Silva. The London club's board aims to maintain stability in the Premier League through Arbeloa. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

According to talkSPORT, Fulham have already found a suitable replacement for Silva, and Arbeloa is currently the clear favorite to take charge at Craven Cottage. The 43-year-old tactician served as interim manager at Real Madrid following Xabi Alonso's departure in January. However, with Jose Mourinho returning to Madrid, Arbeloa officially left the club on Tuesday.

Initially, Fulham's primary target was Kieran McKenna, who left Ipswich Town. But after the Northern Irish coach announced he would take a break from football, the Londoners shifted their focus to Arbeloa. The club's management is confident in his extensive experience in European football.

Other candidates included Chelsea legend Frank Lampard and Palmeiras boss Abel Ferreira. The option of former Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim was also considered, but he is currently in negotiations with Milan.