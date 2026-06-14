Florentino Perez personally vetoed Rodri's transfer to Real Madrid

·95·Sport
Florentino Perez personally vetoed Rodri's transfer to Real Madrid

As the summer transfer window in European football approaches, sensational reports and unexpected developments involving major clubs are reaching their peak. One such major stir has occurred between the reigning English champions, Manchester City, and the reigning Spanish kings, Real Madrid. It turns out that the 2024 Ballon d'Or winner and one of the world's best midfielders, Rodri Hernandez, had a golden opportunity this summer to join the team he has dreamed of since childhood — Real Madrid. However, the latest political developments in the transfer market have put an end to this deal.

According to reports from one of Spain's most influential and reliable outlets, Cadena SER, there were many within the management and coaching staff of the 'Royal Club' who strongly desired and supported the idea of bringing this skilled Spanish footballer to Madrid. However, this transfer, which millions of fans were eagerly awaiting, will now never happen.

Through the analytical table below, you can get acquainted with the details of the transfer saga surrounding Rodri Hernandez and the internal political situation at the Madrid club:

Star at the center of the transfer

Current status of the player

Opportunity that arose

Real Madrid's internal management stance

Florentino Perez's final decision

Opposing candidate's statement

Rodri Hernandez


(Spanish midfielder)

2024 Ballon d'Or winner, Manchester City leader

In the summer transfer window Move to Real Madrid

Many executives strongly wanted him

Personally opposed


(Cancelled the transfer completely)

"There was an agreement with Rodri"


(Player denied this)

Florentino Perez's strict 'VETO' and the secrets behind the election

The recent presidential elections at the Madrid giant became the main factor determining the fate of this transfer. Current president Florentino Perez, who managed to get re-elected, personally and strictly opposed Rodri's transfer, putting a complete end to the deal.

Insiders report that entrepreneur Enrique Riquelme, Perez's main rival in the election, had boasted during his campaign that if elected president, he would bring Rodri to Madrid and that an agreement with the player already existed. However, at that time, the Manchester City star himself quickly denied such claims, stating that he had not held secret negotiations with anyone.

Thus, Florentino Perez, having won the presidential race again, completely thwarted his rival's main trump card and prevented the Ballon d'Or winner from arriving at the Santiago Bernabeu. Rodri, in all likelihood, will continue his career in England under Pep Guardiola.

Follow the hottest transfers in European sports, the next tactical moves of Florentino Perez and Pep Guardiola, and the most reliable, exclusive news from the football world with us on Zamin!

Florentino PerezRodri HernandezReal MadridManchester CityCadena SER
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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