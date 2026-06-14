As the latest season on European pitches concludes and the summer transfer window opens, the hidden battles between the continent's biggest giants have already begun. In particular, two massive clubs aiming to strengthen their squads and reach the championship podium next season — England's Manchester City and Germany's Bayern Munich — have started making serious moves in the transfer market. According to reputable insider publications, both giants have officially inquired about the transfer of Malo Gusto, the talented right-back belonging to London's Chelsea.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, one of the most reliable sports portals in world football, this transfer request is expected to face significant resistance from the London giant's management.

The 'Blues' firm decision and the Xabi Alonso factor

Despite such serious challenges from the continent's most prestigious teams, the 'Blues' management has no intention of letting their 23-year-old talented player go under any circumstances. The club's leadership is completely satisfied with Malo Gusto's performance in London and does not even want to consider offers to put him up for sale.

One of the main reasons here is the personal plans of the new head coach, Xabi Alonso, who has taken the reins at Chelsea. The famous Spanish specialist wants to build the team's main tactical game next season around Malo Gusto's brilliant talent and is relying on him as a reliable pillar. For this reason, the Londoners are preparing for negotiations to offer him a new long-term contract with improved financial terms to reward the French defender's high growth in the team.

You can get acquainted with the important figures, statistics, and transfer value of Malo Gusto through the following special analytical table:

Player name and nationality European giants interested in him New head coach at Chelsea General statistics from last season Contract duration and expiry Estimated market value (Transfermarkt) Malo Gusto

(France) • Manchester City (England)

• Bayern Munich (Germany) Xabi Alonso

(Spain) 49 matches,

3 goals and 5 assists Until the summer of

2030 35 million euros

Malo Gusto: The truth behind the numbers and the million-dollar contract

It is no exaggeration to say that the past productive season was one of the brightest periods in the young French star's career. Malo Gusto played a total of 49 official matches in all prestigious competitions in a Chelsea shirt, and while standing firm in defense, he was also active in attacks, managing to record 3 goals and 5 effective assists to his name.

Currently, the talented player's active employment contract with the London club is intended until the summer of 2030, and the management is thinking about extending this period further. According to data from Transfermarkt, the most prestigious evaluation portal in the football world, the French defender's current cash value in the transfer market is 35 million euros. However, Chelsea is not even considering selling him for a much higher amount.

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