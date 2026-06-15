Sweden National Team Secures Big Win Over Tunisia

The 2026 FIFA World Cup, currently underway on the pitches of Mexico, the USA, and Canada, continues to captivate the global football community with its intense and goal-filled matches. The first round of Group F has concluded. In the second match of the group, Sweden, one of Europe's powerful and experienced sides, faced North African contenders Tunisia. The match, held at the magnificent Estadio BBVA in Monterrey, ended in a dominant 5-1 victory for the Scandinavians.

Goal show in Monterrey: Sweden's lethal attacking line

From the start, the Swedes applied heavy pressure on their opponent's goal. In the debut phase of the match, the 7th minute, talented midfielder Ayari managed to open the scoring. Shortly after, in the 30th minute, the team's star player Alexander Isak doubled the lead. The Africans seemed to bring some intrigue back to the game just before halftime, as Rekik scored in the 43rd minute to narrow the gap.

However, in the second half, the European side left no chance for their opponents. In the 60th minute, one of the hottest strikers of the current season, Viktor Gyökeres, put his name on the scoreboard, and in the 84th minute, Svanberg extended the lead to a rout. In stoppage time (90+6), Ayari, the hero of the match, celebrated his brace and put the final nail in the coffin.

You can familiarize yourself with the details of the Group F first-round match and the starting lineups through the official sports analysis table below:

Competition and official stage Stadium Matchup and final score Goal scorers and minutes Sweden lineup Tunisia lineup 2026 FIFA World Cup, Group F

(Round 1 match) Estadio BBVA

(Monterrey, Mexico) Sweden — Tunisia

5:1 Sweden: Ayari (7, 90+6), Isak (30), Gyökeres (60), Svanberg (84)



Tunisia: Rekik (43) Nordfeldt, Hien, Lindelöf, Lagerbielke, Bernhardsson, Karlström, Ayari, Gudmundson, Nygren, Isak, Gyökeres. Chamah, Valery, Ben Hmida, Talbi, Rekik, Abdi, Skhiri, Hedira, Mejbri, Saad, Ben Slimane.

The situation in Group F is heating up

Recall that the first match of this quartet also featured real drama. In that game, the strong Netherlands team faced Asian giants Japan, resulting in a 2-2 draw. Following the first round, Sweden leads the group with 3 points and a superior goal difference, while Tunisia sits at the bottom. We look forward to even more intense second-round matches.

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