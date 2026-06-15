Kylian Mbappe vows to change his game: A new plan for France

France captain and Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe has announced his readiness to radically change his playing style to win the 2026 World Cup. The forward, considered one of the world's most talented players, has accepted criticism regarding his defensive work and promised to work harder for team success. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

According to Goal.com, in an interview with Le Parisien, Mbappe admitted the need to take his defensive game to a new level. According to him, in modern football, especially in an expanded World Cup with 48 teams, every player, even the main striker, must actively participate in defense to win.

Defensive responsibility and criticism

"I need to take another step forward in defense. I am ready to do it right because I want to win the World Cup at all costs," said Kylian Mbappe. In a conversation with his brother Ethan, he emphasized that he would continue to work on himself to maintain team balance. This statement was an unexpected response to experts who have criticized his off-the-ball movement and lack of defensive tracking for years.

In his debut season with Real Madrid, Mbappe was pointed out as a "culprit" for some failures. However, according to renowned coach Arsene Wenger, the French star arrived during a transition period for the Spanish club, and the criticism against him is not always fair. Wenger is confident that a physically fresh Mbappe will become the world's most dangerous weapon at the World Cup.

Team atmosphere and support

The captain's authority remains high in the France national team camp. His teammates, including Ousmane Dembele, have defended him, stating that the criticism directed at Mbappe sometimes goes beyond football boundaries. Within Les Bleus, he is seen not only as a tactical leader but also as an emotional one.

For the team led by Didier Deschamps, this decision by Mbappe is of strategic importance. The France national team is considered one of the favorites for the tournament in North America, and the captain's defensive support is expected to increase the team's overall solidity. In his interview, the player clearly demonstrated that he puts team interests above personal statistics.

In conclusion, Kylian Mbappe is stepping into a new phase of his career. The transformation of his playing style at Real Madrid and for the France national team may determine not only his personal development but also the entire team's fate at the 2026 World Cup.