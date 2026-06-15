A World Cup goal brings wealth to a Qatari player

·24·Sport
A World Cup goal brings wealth to a Qatari player

The Qatar Investment Authority gifted Boualem Khoukhi 3 million US dollars and an exclusive Rolls-Royce Phantom worth over 500,000 dollars, according to The Touchmine.

Qatari player Boualem Khoukhi's 94th-minute goal against Switzerland in the 2026 World Cup became one of the most important and historic moments of his career. This goal secured a long-awaited draw and the first point in World Cup history for the Qatar national team.

The team management and sponsors prepared a large reward to incentivize the player. For this decisive moment, he was awarded a 3 million dollar cash prize and a luxury Rolls-Royce Phantom valued at over half a million dollars.

Interestingly, after the match, a VAR review revealed that the ball had deflected off Swiss defender Miro Muheim, and the goal was officially recorded as an own goal.

However, this did not affect the reward; since Boualem Khoukhi's pressure and involvement in the play led to the goal, it was announced that all promised bonuses and the luxury car would still be awarded to him.

Boualem KhoukhiQatarRolls-Royce PhantomSwitzerlandMiro Muheim
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