The Qatar Investment Authority gifted Boualem Khoukhi 3 million US dollars and an exclusive Rolls-Royce Phantom worth over 500,000 dollars, according to The Touchmine.

Qatari player Boualem Khoukhi's 94th-minute goal against Switzerland in the 2026 World Cup became one of the most important and historic moments of his career. This goal secured a long-awaited draw and the first point in World Cup history for the Qatar national team.

The team management and sponsors prepared a large reward to incentivize the player. For this decisive moment, he was awarded a 3 million dollar cash prize and a luxury Rolls-Royce Phantom valued at over half a million dollars.

Interestingly, after the match, a VAR review revealed that the ball had deflected off Swiss defender Miro Muheim, and the goal was officially recorded as an own goal.

However, this did not affect the reward; since Boualem Khoukhi's pressure and involvement in the play led to the goal, it was announced that all promised bonuses and the luxury car would still be awarded to him.