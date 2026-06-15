Barcelona looks to start a new era with the Rayan Cherki and Lamine Yamal duo

·98·Sport
Barcelona looks to start a new era with the Rayan Cherki and Lamine Yamal duo

Catalan club Barcelona intends to continue its tradition of recruiting the most talented playmakers in world football. The club's next target is expected to be the Frenchman Rayan Cherki, currently shining at Manchester City. If this transfer goes through, a formidable attacking trio featuring Lamine Yamal and Cherki could be formed at the Camp Nou. This is reported by Goal.com .

Former France defender Frank Leboeuf noted in an interview with Goal.com that Rayan Cherki, with his playing style, can bring joy to fans just like legends Ronaldinho and Lionel Messi. The 22-year-old, currently playing in the English Premier League, has caught attention with his non-standard movements, particularly his rabona-style passes.

The magical tradition of Catalonia

Barcelona's history has always been enriched by players who perform miracles on the pitch. Stars like Diego Maradona, Ronaldinho, and Lionel Messi shaped the team's style of play. According to Leboeuf, Cherki is one of the most suitable candidates to continue this tradition. His creativity and ball handling fully meet the demands of the Catalan fans.

Although the club is experiencing financial difficulties, it has not reduced its activity in the transfer market. At a time when Anthony Gordon is expected to join the team in the summer of 2026, the acquisition of a creative midfielder like Rayan Cherki would take the team's attacking potential to a new level.

Financial puzzles and transfer policy

Frank Leboeuf also touched on the discrepancy between Barcelona's economic situation and its transfers. "Barcelona always talks about financial problems, but finds the funds to buy stars like Robert Lewandowski. It's surprising, but they still achieve their goals," says the former footballer.

The La Liga option is always open for Rayan Cherki. The player himself prefers more freedom and aesthetic play on the pitch. Playing alongside a young star like Lamine Yamal could be a new phenomenon not just for the club, but for European football as a whole. For now, Manchester City is in no hurry to let its star go, but the call from the Catalan club is an offer that is hard for any player to refuse.

BarcelonaManchester CityRayan CherkiLamine YamalTransfer
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Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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