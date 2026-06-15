Will Harry Kane switch to American football? NFL star assesses English striker's chances

·34·Sport
Will Harry Kane switch to American football? NFL star assesses English striker's chances

Speculation has resurfaced that Harry Kane, the top scorer for the England national team and Germany's Bayern Munich, could try his hand across the pond after retiring. For years, the footballer has not hidden his intention to play as a kicker in the NFL (National Football League). Recently, one of the biggest stars of the sport supported this dream. According to Goal.com, reports say.

Dallas Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey told talkSPORT in an interview that Harry Kane possesses all the necessary skills to succeed in American football. Aubrey himself is one of the few athletes to transition from professional soccer to the NFL, recently signing a record $28 million contract with the Dallas Cowboys.

Elite striking and a new challenge

According to Aubrey, Kane's striking technique is "elite," which would allow him to deliver accurate long-distance kicks in American football. "He hits the ball brilliantly. If he really wants it, he has everything. For now, though, he should keep scoring goals, as he has the potential to be one of the greatest footballers in history," the NFL star said.

For context, the kicker position in American football is one of the least physically confrontational but most high-pressure roles. It requires accurately kicking the ball between the goalposts from a set point. This seems like a manageable task for an experienced striker like Harry Kane.

The age factor and main obstacles

However, Aubrey warned the English star about an unexpected problem. NFL teams tend to prefer younger players, even for the kicker position. Harry Kane will turn 32 next July. Given his current contract with Bayern Munich and his peak form, he is certain to remain in professional soccer for at least another 3-4 years.

"My only concern is his age. NFL clubs aren't very trusting of players who start their kicking career too late. But I'm confident Kane could still pull it off," Aubrey added. Brandon Aubrey himself tried his luck in MLS, later worked as a programmer, before returning to American football.

Currently, Harry Kane is focused on victories with Bayern Munich and the England national team. However, it is becoming increasingly clear that his interest in the NFL is not just a whim, but a potential future plan. If this transfer happens, he could become the most famous athlete to bridge two different worlds of "football."

Harry KaneNFLBayern MunichAmerican FootballTransfer
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Nodirbek Razzokov
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