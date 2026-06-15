Starting Lineups Announced for Spain vs Cape Verde

While the eyes of football fans worldwide are fixed on the fields of North America, another massive clash that millions of fans have been eagerly awaiting is about to begin. The stage is set for the match between the reigning kings of Europe, the powerful Spain, and the fierce representatives of the African continent, Cape Verde, in the first round of the World Cup 2026 group stage. Before this intriguing and uncompromising battle, which is generating great interest in the football world, the head coaches of both national teams have officially announced their strongest starting lineups.

The formidable lineup of 'La Roja' and Tashkent time

In this intense clash starting at 21:00 Tashkent time, Spain's head coach Luis de la Fuente is fielding a truly star-studded and combative squad. To defend the team's recent brilliant achievements, some of the world's most expensive and talented footballers occupy the midfield and attack. Meanwhile, the African representatives enter the pitch eager to prepare an unexpected surprise for the European giant with their experienced and physically strong key players.

Below, you can take a closer look at the starting lineups for this match in the first round of the World Cup 2026:

World Cup 2026. Round 1

Spain – Cape Verde

Spain: Simon, Cubarsí, Laporte, Cucurella, Llorente, Ruiz, Rodri, Pedri, Gavi, Torres, Oyarzabal.

Cape Verde: Vozinha, Lopes, Borges, Lopes Cabral, Moreira, Mendes, Duarte, Arcanjo, Lenini, Cabral, Livramento.

A real battle and great intrigue on the pitch

Although football experts consider Spain the clear favorite ahead of this match, Cape Verde's resilient and disciplined team suggests the contest will be very tough and intense. In particular, the presence of the Rodri, Pedri, and Gavi trio controlling the midfield from the first minute has delighted both Madrid and Barcelona fans. In the attack, Ferran Torres and Oyarzabal will attempt to break through the opponent's defense. A real football show and unexpected dramas await us starting from 21:00!

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