Harry Kane — Master of the Game: Croatia Defender Praises England Captain

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Harry Kane — Master of the Game: Croatia Defender Praises England Captain

On the eve of the World Cup start, England captain Harry Kane is causing serious concern among opponents. Croatia defender Duje Caleta-Car, who will face the English in the first round of the group stage, highly praised the opposing striker's skill, calling him one of the smartest players in world football. The England national team, managed by Thomas Tuchel, is seen as the main favorite for the Group L match in Dallas. This is reported by Goal.com news reports.

Harry Kane enters this tournament coming off one of the most productive seasons of his career. He managed to score 61 goals in 51 matches across all competitions for Bayern Munich. Such stunning statistics are alerting not only fans but also professional defenders. According to Goal.com, the Croatians are well aware of Kane's ability to pose a threat in any situation.

Intelligence and Movement on the Pitch

Duje Caleta-Car noted that although Kane did not score in their previous encounters, his overall game left a great impression. "Even though Kane didn't score against us in the European Championship, his movements amazed me. His conduct on the pitch and positioning prove he is a true master of the game. He knows exactly what he is doing," says the Croatian defender.

Kane is the all-time leading goalscorer in the history of the England national team, having scored 79 goals in 114 matches. However, his international career is also linked to several painful defeats. In particular, the losses in the European Championship finals against Italy and Spain, as well as the defeat specifically to Croatia in the 2018 World Cup semi-final, have left a deep mark on the striker's career.

Preparation and Unexpected Setback

Currently in the USA, the England national team continues its preparations. Kane recently showed he is in great sporting form by scoring the winning goal in a friendly match against New Zealand. Nevertheless, an unexpected incident occurred in the team camp: reports spread that custom-made football boots belonging to the captain were stolen from the team car in Kansas City.

The Croatia national team is relying on experience. The team that took third place at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar knows that team discipline is necessary to stop Kane. Caleta-Car said the only way to stop England is to leave no space for Kane and strictly follow the coach's instructions. "They have individually skilled players who can decide the fate of the game with a single situation. But we are ready and eagerly awaiting the first match," he added.

Harry KaneEnglandCroatiaWorld CupFootball
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Nodirbek Razzokov
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