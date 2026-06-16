Jose Mourinho chooses Dortmund star to strengthen Real Madrid midfield

Real Madrid head coach Jose Mourinho is considering Borussia Dortmund midfielder Felix Nmecha as a candidate to restructure and energize the team's central line. The Portuguese specialist has shown great interest in the German national team member's playing style and considers him the most suitable candidate to increase creativity at the Bernabeu. According to Goal.com, reports state.

According to information from Sky Sport, Jose Mourinho has already made initial inquiries regarding the transfer possibilities of the 25-year-old footballer. Nmecha, who stood out with his reliable performances in the Bundesliga, attracted the attention of the Madrid club's coaching staff with his physical condition and ability to control the game.

Strong competition in the transfer race

However, it is clear that the "Royal Club" will face serious resistance in this transfer. Two giants of the English Premier League — Manchester City and Manchester United — are also closely monitoring the player's situation. Both clubs intend to add this talented midfielder to their ranks to strengthen their squads.

Nevertheless, Borussia Dortmund holds a strong position in the negotiations. The club management signed a long-term contract with Felix Nmecha until 2030 earlier this year, eliminating the possibility of him being sold at a low price. This allows the Dortmund team to set its own terms in any negotiation.

It is reported that Nmecha's contract includes a release clause of 70 million euros, but this clause only takes effect from the summer of 2027. Therefore, any club wishing to buy the player in the current transfer window will be required to offer an astronomical price significantly higher than this amount.

From Bellingham's replacement to team leader

Nmecha joined Dortmund from Wolfsburg in 2023 for 30 million euros. While he was initially expected to fill Jude Bellingham's void, he has since become an integral part of the team. He has made 112 appearances for the "Black and Yellows," scoring 13 goals and providing 8 assists.

Borussia Dortmund head coach Niko Kovac highly praised the player's development: "Felix is growing in the right direction. He is our metronome in midfield, controlling our game and leading the team. We need him very much," the specialist emphasized.

According to Goal.com, Felix Nmecha will become one of the highest-paid players at Dortmund starting next season. This indicates that the transfer process for Real Madrid and the English clubs will be quite complex, not only financially but also diplomatically.