Belgium and Egypt Draw

The match between Belgium and Egypt, both in Group G of the 2026 World Cup group stage, took place at the stadium in Seattle. The interesting and hard-fought game ended in a 1-1 draw. Egypt opened the scoring in the 20th minute through a goal by Imam Ashur. Belgium equalized in the second half, in the 68th minute, following an own goal by Mahmoud Hanna.

Both teams displayed a cautious yet active style of play. Belgium dominated possession with 54%, while Egypt had 46%. There was nearly a tie in attempts: Belgium had 15 shots, and Egypt had 14. However, Egypt recorded better accuracy, with 4 shots on target compared to Belgium's 3.

Belgium held the advantage in passing, completing 445 passes with 88% accuracy. Egypt's players made 367 passes, with 82% reaching their target. The number of fouls was identical for both teams at 15 each. Additionally, both sides received 2 yellow cards, and no red cards were issued.

Egypt had a significant advantage in corner kicks. The African representatives had 7 corners, while Belgium had only 2. Regarding offsides, Egypt was caught once, while Belgium recorded none.

Following this result, Belgium and Egypt both earned 1 point in Group G. Both teams will continue their fight for the playoffs after their first group match. The goals in the encounter were scored by Imam Ashur for Egypt and an own goal by Mahmoud Hanna for Belgium.