Iran and New Zealand Play Out Intense Draw

·25·Sport
Iran and New Zealand Play Out Intense Draw

The 2026 World Cup, taking place across North American pitches under the gaze of millions of football fans, continues to amaze everyone with its unexpected results and goal-rich matches. The opening round fixtures in Group G, filled with intriguing and surprising events, have officially concluded. In the second dramatic clash of the quartet, one of Asia's leading representatives, the Iran national team, faced the Oceania giant New Zealand, resulting in a hard-fought 2-2 draw.

Goal Show in Inglewood: Rezaian, Mohebi and a brace from Just

Held at the magnificent SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, USA, this match was a true spectacle for football fans. Both teams displayed attacking football in a game filled with numerous dangerous opportunities:

  • Quick strike from the Oceanians: The game began with fierce attacks from the New Zealanders. In the 7th minute, the Oceania side's leader Just opened the scoring, putting his team ahead.

  • The Persians' response and equalizer: The Iranians recovered quickly, and in the 32nd minute, Rezaian hit the target accurately to restore balance.

  • Second half drama: The second half was also rich in goals. In the 54th minute, New Zealand's Just completed his brace, putting his team forward again. However, the Persians did not give up, and in the 64th minute, Mohebi's skill secured the final score (2-2).

You can find the starting lineups and the overall group standings for this Matchday 1 fixture of the 2026 World Cup in the official match analysis table below:

Tournament and official stage

Match date and stadium

Final score and goalscorers

Iran national team starting XI

New Zealand national team starting XI

Result of the other Group G Matchday 1 fixture

World Cup 2026, Group G


(Matchday 1)

June 16, Inglewood


SoFi Stadium

Iran — New Zealand


2:2


(Rezaian 32, Mohebi 64 — Just 7, 54)

Beiranvand, Rezaian, Nemati, Khalilzadeh, Mohammadi, Yousefi, Ezatollahi, Hodos, Mohebi, Moghanlou, Taremi.

Crocombe, Payne, Surman, Boxall, Kashache, Bell, Stamenich, McCowatt, Singh, Just, Wood.

Belgium — Egypt


1:1


(Both teams earned 1 point)

Absolute equality and maximum intrigue in Group G

Following this draw, maximum intrigue has emerged in the group. As a reminder, in the first match of this quartet, European giant Belgium and strong African representative Egypt faced off, also resulting in a 1-1 draw.

Thus, at the end of the first round, all four national teams in Group G have shared the points equally, and the battle for the next stage has ignited with new strength. Now, the teams will strive to resolve their play-off hopes positively by seeking victory in the second round. Even more intense and ruthless battles await the fans!

Follow the hottest moments of the World Cup, exclusive reports from the mundial pitches, goal shows from star players, and the most reliable sports news always on the pages of Zamin!

IranNew ZealandInglewoodSoFi StadiumUSA
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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