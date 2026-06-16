Iran Head Coach Complains of Political and Organizational Pressure in USA

The 2026 FIFA World Cup, currently underway on the fields of North America, is drawing the attention of the global sports community not only for its goals and intense matches but also for the major political and organizational conflicts behind the scenes. At the center of these serious debates is the Iran national team and its head coach, Amir Ghalenoei, who find themselves in an extremely difficult situation due to the geopolitical climate. Following the conclusion of the Mundial debut match, the Persians' mentor revealed to the media the unusual and overly harsh treatment shown toward his team.

«They didn't even give us a chance to catch our breath»

After a grueling match against the New Zealand national team in the first round of the World Cup group stage, which ended in a hard-fought 2:2 draw, the Iran national team was given a strict order to leave US territory immediately. This is despite the fact that the match took place in Los Angeles, and Iran's next crucial match against Belgium (on June 21) in the second round is also scheduled to be held in the same city.

Statement from Iran national team head coach Amir Ghalenoei: «My players weren't even given a short amount of time to physically recover after a difficult game. As soon as the match ended, we were given a strict demand: "You must leave here immediately." In professional football, the post-match recovery process is considered vital for the players' health and the outcome of the next match. However, they put us on a plane and sent us back across the border to Tijuana. This situation causes us serious concern.» «To be honest, we don't understand why such drastic measures are being taken against us. It feels very surprising and strange. In my view, the global decisions here are not being made by FIFA, but entirely by other influential organizations or political circles. According to the plan, we should have arrived two days before the clash, stayed one night in a hotel after the game to recover, and returned to our training base by lunch the next day. We are the team facing the most pressure and persecution in this Mundial.»

Through the following special political-sports analysis table, you can learn more about the conditions of the Iran national team's stay in the USA, the match schedule for the 2026 World Cup, and the logistical hardships:

Tournament stage and group Round 1 result and venue Round 2 opponent and date Special condition for crossing the US border National team's official training base Distance from Los Angeles to the base 2026 World Cup group stage 2:2 (Draw)

New Zealand, (Los Angeles) Belgium national team

(June 21) Presence in the USA only on official match days Tijuana

(Mexico territory) 225 kilometers

(Travel by plane and bus)

Political restrictions and "exile" in Mexico

During the press conference, experienced specialist Amir Ghalenoei did not explicitly state who or which government agency gave the order for the team to vacate US soil immediately. However, the reasons for this situation stem from special visa agreements announced before the start of the Mundial.

It is reported that due to tense political relations between official Washington and Tehran, Iranian footballers are prohibited from staying in the USA for extended periods. According to approved rules, members of the Iran national team may enter US soil only on official match days. Consequently, the team's main training headquarters was established not in the USA, but in the border city of Tijuana, Mexico. The Iranians are forced to travel 225 km to Los Angeles and back for every match. Such difficult logistics and constant travel inevitably have a negative impact on the players' physical condition.

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