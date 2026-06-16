Neymar Announces Fifth Child: Brazilian Star's Humorous Reaction

Neymar, forward for the Brazil national team and Santos, has shared joyful personal news with his fans. The footballer and his partner Bruna Biancardi are expecting another child. This will be the couple's third child together and Neymar's fifth overall. This news comes while the player is still recovering from an injury. This is reported by Goal.com report states.

A special "gender reveal" video shared on social media revealed that the couple is expecting a girl. Neymar's eldest son, Davi Lucca, and daughters Mavie and Mel also participated in the ceremony. According to Goal.com, this family event is providing significant emotional support for the footballer during his recovery from a severe injury.

The "Spice Girls" group and Neymar's family

Upon learning he would have another daughter, Neymar reacted with a characteristic joke. Pointing to the growing number of girls in his family, he said: "I want to start a new group, and from today it will be called the 'Spice Girls'." For context, Neymar's children are from three different relationships, and with the new baby, he will have four daughters.

While the former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain star is currently enjoying happy moments off the pitch, his professional situation remains somewhat complicated. The forward, expected to participate in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers for the Brazil national team, is unable to help his team due to injury.

Neymar suffered a serious calf muscle injury while playing for Santos. Consequently, he missed Brazil's match against Morocco, which ended in a 1-1 draw. The medical staff is not rushing his return to the pitch, considering the player's chronic muscle and ankle issues.

The 34-year-old footballer has not appeared in official matches since mid-May. Nevertheless, he remains at the national team camp, guiding young players with his experience. The Brazilian coaching staff is hopeful that Neymar will fully recover and return to the squad by the playoff stages.

Currently, the "Seleção" is preparing for the match against Haiti on June 20. It is highly likely that Neymar will have to watch this game from the stands. The player's primary focus is now on both restoring his physical condition and welcoming the new guest to his family.