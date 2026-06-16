Manchester United takes unexpected step in Crysencio Summerville transfer

England's Manchester United has made an unexpected move in the transfer market. The "Red Devils" have expressed interest in West Ham and Netherlands national team winger Crysencio Summerville, sending an initial inquiry regarding his transfer. The player caught the attention of the Manchester club's management after impressing in the early stages of the World Cup. This was reported by Goal.com news reports.

According to The Athletic, Manchester United scouts have long been monitoring the 24-year-old's physical condition and technical abilities. The Dutch footballer's goal in the match against Japan (2:2) further boosted his reputation. Old Trafford officials believe that Summerville's confident performances on the international stage prove he is a Champions League-level player.

Rashford's future as a key factor

Summerville's transfer depends largely on the situation with the team's current forward, Marcus Rashford. The possibility of Rashford moving to Barcelona for 30 million euros officially ended on Monday. If the England international remains in Manchester, the transfer efforts for Summerville may be halted.

Manchester United management prefers to sell Marcus Rashford, and there is a 40 million pound release clause in his contract applicable to all clubs except Manchester City and Liverpool. If this transfer occurs, West Ham is expected to demand at least 50 million pounds for their star.

Head coach Michael Carrick highly values the Dutch winger's ability to cut inside from the left wing and his pace. In his view, Summerville is capable of making the attacking line more diverse and dangerous. The player currently has three years left on his contract with the London club, which could complicate negotiations.

Meanwhile, Manchester United is actively working on strengthening the squad in other areas. According to Goal.com, the club has already finalized the transfer of Atalanta midfielder Ederson. Additionally, negotiations are ongoing via agent Jorge Mendes for another West Ham talent, 21-year-old Matheus Fernandes.

Currently, Crysencio Summerville is focusing on the Netherlands national team's participation in the World Cup under Ronald Koeman. The player could further increase his transfer value by delivering his best performances in the knockout stages.