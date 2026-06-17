France defeat Senegal thanks to goals from Mbappe and Barcola

·41·Sport
France defeat Senegal thanks to goals from Mbappe and Barcola

The 2026 FIFA World Cup, hosted on the fields of North America, is delivering true drama and unforgettable moments to millions of fans from its very first days. In one of the most central and anticipated matches of the first round, which took place in a packed stadium, the reigning runners-up and 2018 World Cup winners, France, faced one of Africa's proudest and most fierce representatives — Senegal. In this intense clash at the magnificent and modern MetLife Stadium, Didier Deschamps' pupils demonstrated their high class, starting the tournament with a beautiful and confident victory.

A historic brace from Kylian Mbappe and masterful assists from Olise

While the first half of the match ended goalless due to serious resistance and defensive tactics from both teams, the second half turned into a real goal show. In the 66th minute world football's most formidable striker, Kylian Mbappe, managed to open the scoring with a precise shot on the opponent's goal. He was assisted by the young talent Michael Olise. Shortly after, Deschamps' 'secret weapon' from the bench paid off — Bradley Barcola, who replaced Dembele in the 80th minute, scored just two minutes later, in the 82nd minute making the score 2:0.

The final minutes of the game were truly nerve-wracking and exciting for the fans. Senegalese striker Mbaye, coming on as a substitute, scored in stoppage time, in the 90+5 minute reducing the gap and bringing intrigue back to the game. However, just one minute later, in the 90+6 minute following another wonderful pass from Michael Olise, Kylian Mbappe scored his second goal of the match and put the final touch to the game — 3:1! With this brace, Mbappe took another giant step toward new records, bringing his total World Cup goals to 14 goals.

You can find the final result and full team lineups of this match from the first round of the 2026 World Cup in the official sports statistics table below:

Tournament and Stadium Name

Final Score and Goal Timeline

France National Team Lineup

Senegal National Team Lineup

World Cup 2026

Round 1


MetLife Stadium

France — Senegal — 3:1



• K. Mbappe (66', 90+6')


• B. Barcola (82')



• Mbaye (90+5')

Goalkeeper: Maignan


Defenders: Kounde, Upamecano, Saliba, T. Hernandez


Midfielders: Tchouameni, Rabiot, Olise


Forwards: Dembele (Barcola, 80), Mbappe, Doue (Cherki, 87)

An important start at the World Cup and the next clash of opponents

Following this victory, the French national team has taken a clear lead in its group and proven how serious its championship ambitions are. Now, the second pair in the group — Iraq, representing Asia, and Norway, one of Europe's fierce teams featuring Erling Haaland, will face each other in their opening group match. This game will also be of great importance for the subsequent battles in the group.

Sports commentators' conclusion:

France calmly secured the victory today despite Senegal's strong pressing. Mbappe's formidable form and Olise's ability to control the game with two assists could be the main factors in Deschamps' team reaching at least the final in this World Cup. Senegal, despite the defeat, showed character and has not yet lost its chance to advance from the group.

Follow every exciting second at the 2026 World Cup stadiums, the most exclusive and hot news from across the ocean, and the fastest, most reliable updates on world football always with us on the Zamin pages!

FranceSenegalKylian MbappéBradley BarcolaMetLife
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Watch goals from France vs Senegal match (video)Watch goals from France vs Senegal match (video)Today, 21:47Roberto Martinez to leave Portugal national team: Will Cristiano Ronaldo follow?Roberto Martinez to leave Portugal national team: Will Cristiano Ronaldo follow?Today, 21:37Kylian Mbappe sets record: France starts World Cup with gritty victoryKylian Mbappe sets record: France starts World Cup with gritty victoryToday, 21:11Can Lionel Messi become a world champion again? Pablo Zabaleta gives predictionCan Lionel Messi become a world champion again? Pablo Zabaleta gives predictionToday, 20:52Cole Palmer reacts to being left out of 2026 World Cup squadCole Palmer reacts to being left out of 2026 World Cup squadToday, 20:38Lamine Yamal returns from injury: Spain drops points in World Cup 2026 debutLamine Yamal returns from injury: Spain drops points in World Cup 2026 debutToday, 20:34
AnnouncementsPartnership
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Ranking of the most valuable football players in Central Asia announced
Ranking of the most valuable football players in Central Asia announced
Spanish outlet includes Husanov in list of players missing the World Cup
Spanish outlet includes Husanov in list of players missing the World Cup
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
A new anthem, a new spirit for Uzbekistan (video)
A new anthem, a new spirit for Uzbekistan (video)
Central Asia Unites for the Uzbekistan National Team
Central Asia Unites for the Uzbekistan National Team
Penalty controversy surrounding Abduqodir Husanov heats up again
Penalty controversy surrounding Abduqodir Husanov heats up again