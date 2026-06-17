Cherchesov to Follow Uzbekistan and Predicts Netherlands as Champions

Former Russian national team head coach Stanislav Cherchesov shared his thoughts on the 2026 World Cup, hosted by the USA, Mexico, and Canada. The renowned specialist spoke about the expanded tournament format, the emergence of new participants, the Uzbekistan national team, and the tournament favorites.

Cherchesov stated that he views the increase in the number of teams to 48 and the participation of new national teams in the World Cup positively. In his opinion, if Curaçao or other debutants qualified under the current regulations, then they deserved this right.

“Overall, I have a positive attitude toward the expansion of the World Cup format and the appearance of new national teams. I am not against Curaçao or other teams. They passed the qualification stage based on the current regulations. Therefore, they deserved it,” said Cherchesov.

At the same time, the specialist recalled times when qualifying for major tournaments was much more difficult. He noted that previously, the number of participants in the European Championship was much smaller, and securing a spot required overcoming very tough competition.

“On the other hand, I remember times when getting to a major tournament was much harder. In the European Championship, there were two groups of four teams. Getting there required a serious struggle. The competition was very strong; everyone went through hard trials,” he said.

According to Cherchesov, the geography of football is now expanding. More countries have the opportunity to participate in the World Cup. This is interesting for fans and adds new colors to the tournament. However, the main requirement remains: every team that reaches the World Cup must perform at the level of the tournament.

“Now the number of teams has increased. We'll see. The most important thing is that they must be appropriate for the level of the tournament,” the specialist emphasized.

Stanislav Cherchesov also touched upon some groups in the 2026 World Cup. He noted that Group F, featuring the Netherlands, Japan, Sweden, and Tunisia, is sparking great interest. In this group, European, Asian, and African football schools clash, so every match could have its own intrigue.

The specialist mentioned that he follows the Uzbekistan national team with particular interest. He noted that he knows the previous head coach Timur Kapadze well and respects the work he did with the national team.

“I follow the Uzbekistan national team with interest. I know the former head coach Timur Kapadze well. As a young specialist, he led the national team to a major tournament and also worked with the Olympic team,” said Cherchesov.

According to him, there were communications with Kapadze and his staff. His assistants came seeking advice and observed young players. Cherchesov did not hide that he wanted Timur Kapadze to continue his work, but noted that such decisions are made by the federation.

“We have communicated. His assistants came to us for advice and observed young players. I would have liked Timur to continue his work, but the decision is made by the federation,” said the former Russian national team coach.

It is known that after the Uzbekistan national team secured a World Cup spot, Italian specialist Fabio Cannavaro was appointed as head coach. Cannavaro, a winner of the 2006 World Cup, is now leading the “White Wolves” in their historic World Cup appearance.

Cherchesov also stated that he will follow the matches of the Uzbekistan national team under Cannavaro.

“Now Fabio Cannavaro has taken charge of the Uzbekistan national team. Of course, I will follow this team,” he said.

For Uzbekistan fans, this is an interesting recognition. The participation of the national team in the World Cup is sparking great interest not only in the country but also in neighboring and other football nations. The national team is appearing on the World Cup stage for the first time, and every match shows a new stage of Uzbekistan football.

Cherchesov also expressed his views on the tournament favorites. He said it is difficult to predict exactly which team will show the best football at the start of the World Cup. There are always favorites, but the World Cup is such a competition that any team can record an unexpected result.

“It's hard to say who will show the best football at the start of the tournament. There are always favorites, but the World Cup is such a competition where any team can create a sensation,” the specialist said.

This thought perfectly captures the spirit of the World Cup. Big names, strong squads, and bookmaker predictions are important, but every minute on the pitch can create a new event. In World Cup history, there have been many cases where favorites were knocked out in early stages and debutants amazed the whole world.

Interestingly, when Cherchesov was asked “Who will be the winner of the 2026 World Cup?”, he chose the Netherlands national team instead of the expected Spain, France, or Argentina.

“When I was asked ‘Who will be the winner of the 2026 World Cup?’, I answered the Netherlands. Some were surprised by my answer,” he said.

Cherchesov said that many mention Spain, France, or Argentina as favorites. He wanted to express a different opinion from others and therefore chose the Netherlands.

“Many mention Spain, France, or Argentina. I said the Netherlands — to be different from others. That's how I approach the matter,” Stanislav Cherchesov added.

The Dutch football school has always been distinguished by tactical culture, technical preparation, and high-level players. The “Oranje” have reached the World Cup final several times in history but have not yet won the main trophy. Therefore, Cherchesov's prediction is unexpected on one hand, but not contrary to football logic on the other.

There is a lot of intrigue in the 2026 World Cup. The format has expanded, new teams have arrived, there are many favorites, and debutants are ready to prove themselves. For Uzbekistan, this tournament has historical significance. The national team, led by Fabio Cannavaro, will take the field at the World Cup for the first time under the eyes of the whole world.

Cherchesov's thoughts show that there is interest in the Uzbekistan national team among international football specialists. Now the “White Wolves” have one task: to show themselves worthily on the big stage, prove they are not an easy prey for opponents, and bring pride to the fans.