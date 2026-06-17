Erling Haaland scores brace as Norway beat Iraq to start World Cup with victory

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Erling Haaland scores brace as Norway beat Iraq to start World Cup with victory

The Norway national team returned to the World Cup stage with a brilliant victory after a 28-year hiatus. In the match held in Boston, the Scandinavians secured a confident 4-1 win over Iraq. As expected, the main hero of the game was Manchester City striker Erling Haaland. His two goals in the first half were decisive in his team's success. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

The opening minutes of the match were somewhat tense for Norway. The break of more than a quarter-century took its toll. However, near the 30th minute, Erling Haaland managed to calm the nerves by accurately placing a cross from the wing into the net. This goal allowed the Norwegians to take control of the game.

Unwilling to surrender, the Iraq national team equalized ten minutes later. Ayman Hussein gave the Asians hope with a powerful strike. But the balance did not last long. Erling Haaland's relentless pressure paid off: taking advantage of a mistake by the opposing defender and goalkeeper, the striker scored his second goal, putting Norway ahead again.

Second half dominance and final result

After the break, Norway began to fully control the game. According to Goal.com, Leo Ostigard, who came on as a substitute in the second half, extended the lead ten minutes before the end of the match. Although Erling Haaland had the chance to complete a hat-trick, he was unable to convert. Nevertheless, due to his activity, an Iraqi defender scored an own goal, bringing the final score to 4-1.

This victory was crucial for Norway, as they are competing in one of the toughest groups — the "group of death". The presence of a star like Erling Haaland makes the team one of the "dark horses" of the tournament. Despite the defeat, Iraq proved they could put up a decent fight in the first half.

For football fans, this match once again confirmed Erling Haaland's level in global tournaments. The striker, who is now continuing his prolific form from Manchester City in the national team jersey, is leading Norway toward long-awaited victories. The upcoming rounds will further clarify the group situation.

Erling HaalandNorwayWorld CupFootballManchester City
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