Lionel Scaloni Supports Rodrigo De Paul's Decision to Move to MLS

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Lionel Scaloni Supports Rodrigo De Paul's Decision to Move to MLS

Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni has reacted to midfielder Rodrigo De Paul's unexpected decision to move from Atletico Madrid to Inter Miami in the USA. While many fans and experts viewed this transfer as a decline in the player's career, the coach emphasized that the player's level is not dependent on the league. This was reported by Goal.com news reports.

For the World Cup-winning specialist, it is not which league the player competes in that matters, but rather his performance on the pitch and physical condition. Lionel Scaloni stated that he is satisfied with Rodrigo De Paul's play in MLS and that his place in the national team remains secure.

A Matter of Quality and Stability

"We are not interested in which league our players play in; what matters to us are their performances. Rodrigo is playing at a very high level. When he enters the pitch, he is able to fully demonstrate his skill," ESPN quotes the coach.

Nevertheless, the coach warned De Paul against complacency. In Scaloni's view, the player must maintain focus for the full 90 minutes. He urged his pupil not to relax even during breaks in the game, noting that only with maximum concentration can he decide the outcome of a match.

According to statistics, playing alongside Lionel Messi, Rodrigo De Paul has been one of the best players in Argentina's recent matches. He is active not only in organizing attacks but also in defensive actions. Specifically, his passing accuracy of 92% and success in numerous duels have earned praise from experts.

Competition in Midfield

Strong competition has now formed in the Argentina national team's midfield. Lionel Scaloni is pleased not only with De Paul, but also with the performances of players like Enzo Fernandez, Alexis Mac Allister, and former MLS star Thiago Almada. This quartet provides stability in the center of the national team.

For Uzbek football fans, the fact that Lionel Messi and Rodrigo De Paul play for the same club is an interesting event. The rising level of MLS and the influx of top-tier stars are forcing even the coaches of grand teams like Argentina to take the league seriously.

ArgentinaLionel ScaloniRodrigo De PaulInter MiamiFootball
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Nodirbek Razzokov
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