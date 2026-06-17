Uzbekistan National Team to Face Colombia in White Kit

·56·Sport
Uzbekistan National Team to Face Colombia in White Kit

Only a few hours remain until the historic moments that the entire Uzbek people and millions of local football fans have long awaited! Tomorrow, the Uzbekistan national team, led by Fabio Cannavaro, will make its debut in the group stage of the World Cup for the first time in its history against a formidable South American opponent — the Colombia national team. Ahead of this historic transoceanic clash, a traditional organizational meeting was held today with the participation of FIFA officials, match commissioners, and official representatives of both national teams. During this important meeting, various urgent issues were discussed, including the high-level organization of tomorrow's match, strict adherence to regulations, and security measures.

The 'White Wolves' in White: A Historic March Toward Victory!

Following the official organizational meeting, clarity was provided on one of the main issues of interest to our fans — the colors of the kits the teams will wear. In tomorrow's crucial match, the Uzbekistan national team players will compete in their traditional and lucky full white kit. Our goalkeeper, to stand out from the opposing attackers and ensure the goal's integrity, will take to the pitch in orange (fire-colored) attire.

You can find all the details and the main schedule of the historic match between Uzbekistan and Colombia in the official sports-organizational table below:

National Team Kit

Goalkeeper Kit Color

Match Venue and Stadium

Kick-off Time (Tashkent Time)

Match Date

Full white kit


(Absolute color of luck)

Orange kit


(Fire-colored kit)

Mexico,


Mexico City Stadium

At 07:00 AM


(Live broadcast)

June 18, 2026


(Thursday)

Mexico City Stadium to Witness a Historic Discovery

As a reminder, the Group K Matchday 1 clash between the Uzbekistan and Colombia national teams, which is under the global spotlight, will take place on June 18 at the magnificent Mexico City Stadium in Mexico. This exciting and historic confrontation will kick off tomorrow at dawn, local time, at 07:00 AM. There is no doubt that millions of our compatriots will start their morning in front of the television, spiritually supporting our boys who will defend the honor of our Motherland on the world stage.

Commentary from Zamin sports analysts:

It is no coincidence that our national team will take the field in white. This color has brought us many historic victories. Although the Colombian squad features strong stars like Luis Díaz and James Rodríguez, our boys, especially Abbosbek Fayzullayev and Eldor Shomurodov, have a very high desire to create a sensation on the international stage. We sincerely wish the 'White Wolves' great success in tomorrow's match! The Motherland is with you, boys!

Follow every exciting second of the Uzbekistan national team at the 2026 World Cup, exclusive and rapid reports from Mexican stadiums, and reliable global football news, always on the Zamin pages!

UzbekistanColombiaFabio CannavaroFIFAMexico City
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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