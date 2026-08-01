Tottenham manager Roberto De Zerbi has admitted that uncertainty surrounds Brazilian striker Richarlison's future with the team after the summer transfer window. According to Goal.com, although the player once again proved his worth on the pitch by scoring a late winner in the Sydney Super Cup match against Chelsea, his future at the North London club remains shrouded in mystery. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

Speaking at a press conference after the friendly match at Sydney's Accor Stadium, the Italian coach openly addressed the situation surrounding the former Everton player. De Zerbi emphasized that he does not know for sure what will happen in the coming weeks, but values Richarlison highly both as a player and as a person.

Uncertainty and Player Hesitation

It has become clear that the main issue is Richarlison's own hesitation regarding his commitment to the Tottenham project. The striker, who joined from Everton in the summer of 2022 for £50 million plus £10 million in add-ons and contributed to winning the Europa League title in the 2024–25 season, currently faces an uncertain future.

When asked if De Zerbi had explicitly asked to transfer the player, he admitted that the signals coming from the player are mixed. According to the coach, Richarlison sometimes expresses a desire to stay and other times to leave, causing misunderstandings, but they will certainly discuss this matter.

Season Struggles and Crucial Goals

Last season was quite difficult for Tottenham, and due to instability in the team, Roberto De Zerbi—who was appointed manager in late March to replace Igor Tudor—completed a rescue mission, helping the club stay in the Premier League and finish the season in 17th place. Despite this turmoil, the Brazilian forward managed to score 12 goals throughout the season.

De Zerbi well understands that finding such a reliable goalscorer in the current transfer market is difficult. He believes that Richarlison's work ethic and serious approach to training make him an extremely important player for the team, as he knows how to find the back of the net.

The Italian coach added that there are no complaints about the player's actions on the pitch, and that his teammates, the club, and the coaching staff love him for his hard work every day.