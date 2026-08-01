3 interesting facts about «Kara Sevda» star Neslihan Atagül

One of Turkey's famous actresses, Neslihan Atagül, has won the hearts of fans not only through her role as Nihan in the series «Kara Sevda», but also through her roles in many other projects. Some facts about her creative career and personal life may be of interest to many.

1. She started her acting career at the age of 14

Neslihan Atagül was born in Istanbul on August 20, 1992. Her father is of Circassian descent, and her mother is of Belarusian descent. The actress first stepped into the world of cinema and television at the age of 14 by playing a role in the TV series «Yaprak Dökümü».

Later, she won her first award for her role in the film «İlk Aşk», beginning to draw attention as a talented actress from a young age.

2. «Kara Sevda» is not her only famous project

Neslihan Atagül has starred in TV series such as «Fatih Harbiye», «Kara Sevda», «Sefirin Kızı», and «Gecenin Ucunda», as well as the films «Araf» and «Senden Bana Kalan».

Nevertheless, one of the roles that brought her widespread international recognition was Nihan Sezin in «Kara Sevda». The series was broadcast in more than 110 countries and made history as the first Turkish TV series to win an International Emmy Award.

3. Her co-star in the series became her husband in real life

Neslihan Atagül met actor Kadir Doğulu during the filming of the TV series «Fatih Harbiye». Initially maintaining a friendly relationship, the couple's bond later turned into romance.

They got engaged in 2015 and married in July 2016. A few years later, in 2025, the couple's first child — a son — was born.

Today, Neslihan Atagül and Kadir Doğulu are considered one of the most famous creative couples in Turkish show business.