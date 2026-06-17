Nestor Lorenzo Urges Not to Underestimate Uzbekistan National Team

·6·Sport
Nestor Lorenzo Urges Not to Underestimate Uzbekistan National Team

The 2026 World Cup, which kicked off on the fields of North America, continues to deliver unexpected results and true sensations from its early days. Within the framework of the 1st round of this prestigious mundial, one of South America's famous giants — the Colombia national team, who will face our representatives — is currently preparing seriously for the upcoming match. Ahead of the long-awaited historical clash, Colombian head coach Nestor Lorenzo and leading players spoke highly of our national team's honor, calling upon fans and their own pupils never to underestimate the "White Wolves".

Lorenzo: "Uzbekistan is a disciplined and strong team that knows how to play"

It is known that after missing the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the Colombia national team returned to this year's world championship with great enthusiasm and is recognized by experts as a clear favorite in the upcoming match. However, team boss Nestor Lorenzo warned those who consider the debutant Uzbekistan national team an easy opponent.

"The first days of the World Cup have clearly proven one thing to the entire football community — today there are no weak teams left in world football, and we have no right to underestimate any opponent. The Uzbekistan national team has recently recorded very meaningful and beautiful results against strong opponents. They have a great tactical coach, and the squad features four or five high-level star players who have made a name for themselves on the international stage. Most importantly, the Uzbeks are a formed team that knows very well what to do on the pitch and possesses iron discipline," Lorenzo said, praising our representatives.

Through the following sports analysis table, you can get acquainted with the opinions of the Colombia national team representatives about the Uzbekistan national team and the main risk factors:

Opponent representatives

Expert conclusion about Uzbekistan

The most dangerous tactical advantage of the White Wolves

The main truth of the 2026 World Cup

Head coach:


Nestor Lorenzo

• A team that acts in a disciplined and systematic manner


• The squad has 4-5 high-level stars

Ability to transition very quickly from attack to defense and from defense to attack

There are no small teams in the tournament and favorite status is relative

Forward:


Luis Suarez

• High responsibility to fight worthily against the opponent

Winger:


Carlos Gomes

• A very fast and dangerous team

Recognition from Suarez and Gomes: "One must be careful of Uzbekistan's speed in counter-attacks"

The serious views of the head coach were fully supported by Colombia national team forward Luis Suarez. He noted that the opening matches of the mundial show how relative the concept of a favorite is in this tournament. "We are at the most prestigious world championship and we feel the responsibility to fight worthily with maximum strength against any opponent," the forward said.

Colombia's dangerous winger Carlos Gomes specifically highlighted the main tactical advantage of the Uzbekistan national team — their terrifying speed in counter-attacks: "Our opponent plays high-quality football. They are considered an extremely fast team. Especially in transitioning from the attack phase to defense and from defense to a swift, devastating attack, few can match them. Therefore, we must be extremely attentive and cautious every second during the match," Gomes did not hide his concerns.

View of Zamin sports commentators:

Such opinions from the opponent indicate how high the international reputation of our boys, led by Eldor Shomurodov and Abdukodir Husanov, has become. While Colombia is studying us and feeling apprehensive, we are confident that our representatives will show their strongest qualities on the pitch and deliver a historic victory to our fans!

Follow every exciting match of our national team at the 2026 World Cup stadiums, as well as the most exclusive and hot sports news from across the ocean and the fastest, most reliable news about world football, always on the Zamin pages with us! May great victories await our representatives in the upcoming battle!

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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