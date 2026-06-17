Unexpected Admission About Harry Kane: Former Manager Reveals Mistake

·11·Sport
Unexpected Admission About Harry Kane: Former Manager Reveals Mistake

Although England and Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane is considered one of the best goalscorers in the world today, many doubted his talent in the early years of his career. Renowned manager Harry Redknapp spoke to Goal.com about the player's first steps at Tottenham and the incorrect predictions made about him. Goal.com reports .

Redknapp recalls that when Kane played for lower-league teams on loan as a youth, many did not believe in his future. In particular, Leyton Orient chairman Barry Hearn severely underestimated the young striker's potential. At the time, the manager had loaned several players from Tottenham, including Steven Caulker and Andros Townsend.

"Barry Hearn told me that Townsend and Caulker could make it at Tottenham, but Harry Kane would never reach that level," says Redknapp. However, Kane proved how wrong those words were through hard work and resilience. Today, he is not only the greatest goalscorer in the history of the Spurs but also the all-time leading scorer for the England national team.

Hard Work and Universal Skill

According to Harry Redknapp, what sets Kane apart from other strikers is that he does not limit himself to just scoring goals on the pitch. The manager even considers him superior when compared to Manchester City star Erling Haaland. He notes that Harry possesses the skill of a midfielder in organizing the game.

"Haaland is an amazing goal machine, but Harry Kane can do everything. He drops into the center of the pitch and delivers precise long-range passes like Glenn Hoddle. His ability to read the game and his involvement in team play are phenomenal," the experienced specialist added.

Despite being 32, Kane continues to maintain his peak form. His move to Bayern Munich and his continued record-breaking in the German Bundesliga further confirm that he is a world-class 'number 9'. His 79 goals for the national team have solidified his place in English football history.

According to Redknapp, Kane is a role model for any young footballer. Behind his success lies not only innate talent but relentless training and self-improvement. A player once deemed 'unsuitable' is now recognized as one of the primary candidates for the Ballon d'Or.

Harry KaneTottenhamBayern MunichEnglandFootball
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