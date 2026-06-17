Jude Bellingham's On-Field Emotions: Why the Real Madrid Star Shouldn't Change

Jude Bellingham, one of the key stars of Real Madrid and the England national team, is often at the center of criticism for his passionate actions on the pitch and occasional outbursts toward teammates or referees. However, experts and former players believe that this very character has made him one of the best players in the world. If he began to suppress these emotions, it could do more harm than good to his game. This is reported by Goal.com reports says.

Former England goalkeeper David James shared his views on the debates surrounding Bellingham's behavior in an interview with Goal.com. According to him, the 22-year-old midfielder's "explosions" on the pitch are not a problem for the team, but rather a sign of an infinite desire to win. James noted that his teammates have already accepted Jude's temperament.

Winning Mentality and Off-Field Persona

Interestingly, off the pitch, Jude Bellingham is very calm and polite. The young star from Birmingham is always distinguished by his sincere smile. But the moment he crosses the touchline, he turns into a completely different person — a true "Galactico". He is a born leader who demands 100% effort from himself and his teammates.

Bellingham's attempts to maintain high standards sometimes manifest as sharp words directed at teammates or dissatisfaction with refereeing decisions. Even Thomas Tuchel once mentioned that the player's mother considered some of her son's actions a bit rude. Nevertheless, the footballer understands his mistakes and knows how to apologize when necessary.

Competition and the 2026 World Cup

Currently, the competition for the number 10 position in the England national team is extremely fierce. Despite the presence of talents like Phil Foden, Cole Palmer, and Morgan Gibbs-White, Bellingham stands out for his ability to take control of the game in crucial moments. His famous "who else?" goal celebration at Euro 2024 is a clear example of this.

According to David James, Bellingham's actions can be compared to those of Jordan Pickford. Many may dislike the goalkeeper's shouting on the pitch, but the team accepts it correctly. Similarly, members of Real Madrid and the England national team understand that behind Bellingham's emotions lies only one goal — victory.

In conclusion, if Jude Bellingham were to become an emotionless and passive player, it could extinguish the "fire" in his game. On the eve of the 2026 World Cup, the England national team desperately needs a leader imbued with such a winning spirit.