Bernardo Silva joins Real Madrid as a free agent

Spain's Real Madrid have officially announced one of the most sensational deals of the summer transfer window. Long-time leader and legend of Manchester City, Bernardo Silva, has signed a contract with the "royal club" as a free agent. The Portuguese midfielder's move to Madrid marks the first major signing under the tenure of the team's new head coach, Jose Mourinho. This is reported by Goal.com reports says.

According to The Athletic, Jose Mourinho's return to the helm of Real Madrid was the deciding factor in Bernardo Silva's decision. Having gone without major trophies for the last two seasons, the Madrid club aims to fundamentally overhaul the squad and views the experienced 31-year-old footballer as a central part of this project. According to reports, a two-year deal has been signed, running until June 30, 2028.

The Portuguese magician's legacy in Manchester

Bernardo Silva's career at Manchester City was a true success story. Joining from Monaco in 2017, the midfielder became an integral part of Pep Guardiola's system. During his 9-year career in Manchester, he appeared in 460 matches, becoming a fan favorite. Silva leaves as the most decorated player in the club's English history, with a total of 19 major titles to his name.

Last season, Silva stood out not only for his technical skill but also for his leadership qualities. After Kyle Walker's departure, the player took over the team captaincy and featured in all 38 Premier League matches. Although Manchester City finished second in the league last season, they triumphed in the FA Cup and the League Cup, which served as Silva's final gifts to Manchester.

Real Madrid's aggressive move in the transfer market

Florentino Perez is showing great activity in the transfer market following the team's decline in recent years. Bernardo Silva is only one part of the summer transfer plans. According to Goal.com, the club has already signed Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella. Additionally, Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate and Inter defender Denzel Dumfries remain near-term targets for the Madrid club.

These transfers demonstrate Real Madrid's serious ambition to reclaim the throne not only in Spain but in Europe. Jose Mourinho will begin his second Madrid mission with one of the world's most versatile and creative playmakers. Although rivals such as Barcelona and Atletico Madrid also expressed interest in Silva, the capital's main club ultimately won the race.