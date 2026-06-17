Another major and sensational deal has been officially completed in the European transfer market! Real Madrid has announced via its official website the signing of the skilled and experienced Portuguese midfielder Bernardo Silva.

The player, who enjoyed years of success in England, saw his current contract with Manchester City come to an end and joined the 'Royal Club' as a free agent. This transfer will undoubtedly strengthen the Madrid giant's midfield and is a true gift for millions of 'Los Blancos' fans.

Contract until 2028 and astronomical financial figures

The partnership between the Madrid club and the Portuguese playmaker was sealed with a long-term deal running until the summer of 2028. According to insiders, the financial details of this transfer involve massive figures.

According to reliable reports, Bernardo Silva's annual net salary in the Spanish capital will be 20 million euros. Additionally, as he signed as a free agent, the player will receive a signing bonus of 10 million euros. His renowned agent Jorge Mendes and the player's father, who were actively involved in the deal, will also receive commission payments totaling 10 million euros.

You can find more details about Bernardo Silva's contract with Real Madrid and his statistics from his great career at Manchester City in the analytical sports table below:

New deal with Real Madrid Financial aspects of the transfer Statistics from the completed season Legacy at Manchester City (since 2017) • Contract term: Until summer 2028

• Arrival status: Free agent

• Main objective: Strengthening the midfield • Annual salary: 20m euros

• Signing bonus: 10m euros

• Commission for agent and father: 10m euros • Total appearances: 53 matches

• Goals scored: 3 goals

• Assists: 5 assists • Total trophies: 19 titles

• Premier League titles: 6-time winner

• European peak: 1 UEFA Champions League trophy

A great legacy at Manchester City and a new challenge

Bernardo Silva was very productive for the English club in the past season. Wearing the 'Citizens' shirt, he appeared in a total of 53 matches across all competitions, scoring 3 goals and providing 5 assists for his teammates.

Overall, the Portuguese midfielder, who has defended the honor of the city of Manchester since 2017, has conquered world football with the club. He managed to lift 19 prestigious trophies with the English side. Among the most prominent are 6 Premier League titles and the dream UEFA Champions League trophy. Now, he will apply this rich experience at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Conclusion from Zamin sports analysts: Bernardo Silva's move to Madrid means not only experience for Real but also high intelligence and creativity on the pitch. For the Portuguese star, who has won every possible trophy at Manchester City, the 'Royal Club' is clearly a new, beautiful, and glorious challenge in his career. We congratulate the Madrid fans on this transfer!

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