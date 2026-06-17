Bernardo Silva officially joins Real Madrid

·4·Sport
Bernardo Silva officially joins Real Madrid

Another major and sensational deal has been officially completed in the European transfer market! Real Madrid has announced via its official website the signing of the skilled and experienced Portuguese midfielder Bernardo Silva.

The player, who enjoyed years of success in England, saw his current contract with Manchester City come to an end and joined the 'Royal Club' as a free agent. This transfer will undoubtedly strengthen the Madrid giant's midfield and is a true gift for millions of 'Los Blancos' fans.

Contract until 2028 and astronomical financial figures

The partnership between the Madrid club and the Portuguese playmaker was sealed with a long-term deal running until the summer of 2028. According to insiders, the financial details of this transfer involve massive figures.

According to reliable reports, Bernardo Silva's annual net salary in the Spanish capital will be 20 million euros. Additionally, as he signed as a free agent, the player will receive a signing bonus of 10 million euros. His renowned agent Jorge Mendes and the player's father, who were actively involved in the deal, will also receive commission payments totaling 10 million euros.

You can find more details about Bernardo Silva's contract with Real Madrid and his statistics from his great career at Manchester City in the analytical sports table below:

New deal with Real Madrid

Financial aspects of the transfer

Statistics from the completed season

Legacy at Manchester City (since 2017)

Contract term: Until summer 2028


Arrival status: Free agent


Main objective: Strengthening the midfield

Annual salary: 20m euros


Signing bonus: 10m euros


Commission for agent and father: 10m euros

Total appearances: 53 matches


Goals scored: 3 goals


Assists: 5 assists

Total trophies: 19 titles


Premier League titles: 6-time winner


European peak: 1 UEFA Champions League trophy

A great legacy at Manchester City and a new challenge

Bernardo Silva was very productive for the English club in the past season. Wearing the 'Citizens' shirt, he appeared in a total of 53 matches across all competitions, scoring 3 goals and providing 5 assists for his teammates.

Overall, the Portuguese midfielder, who has defended the honor of the city of Manchester since 2017, has conquered world football with the club. He managed to lift 19 prestigious trophies with the English side. Among the most prominent are 6 Premier League titles and the dream UEFA Champions League trophy. Now, he will apply this rich experience at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Conclusion from Zamin sports analysts:

Bernardo Silva's move to Madrid means not only experience for Real but also high intelligence and creativity on the pitch. For the Portuguese star, who has won every possible trophy at Manchester City, the 'Royal Club' is clearly a new, beautiful, and glorious challenge in his career. We congratulate the Madrid fans on this transfer!

Stay tuned to Zamin to follow the hottest transfers in European football, official statements, and the fastest news from the Real Madrid camp!

Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

England National Team Lacks a Worthy Successor to Harry KaneEngland National Team Lacks a Worthy Successor to Harry KaneToday, 16:19Julian Alvarez Dispute Between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid: The 500 Million Euro BarrierJulian Alvarez Dispute Between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid: The 500 Million Euro BarrierToday, 16:10Austria wins World Cup match after 28-year hiatusAustria wins World Cup match after 28-year hiatusToday, 15:55Tottenham Ready to Break Transfer Record for Sandro TonaliTottenham Ready to Break Transfer Record for Sandro TonaliToday, 15:51How Harry Kane Returned Stronger After Initial Struggles in GermanyHow Harry Kane Returned Stronger After Initial Struggles in GermanyToday, 15:37Cristiano Ronaldo and World Cup 2026: What Will Be the Portuguese Legend's New Role?Cristiano Ronaldo and World Cup 2026: What Will Be the Portuguese Legend's New Role?Today, 15:37
AnnouncementsPartnership
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Spanish outlet includes Husanov in list of players missing the World Cup
Spanish outlet includes Husanov in list of players missing the World Cup
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
A new anthem, a new spirit for Uzbekistan (video)
A new anthem, a new spirit for Uzbekistan (video)
Central Asia Unites for the Uzbekistan National Team
Central Asia Unites for the Uzbekistan National Team
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Penalty controversy surrounding Abduqodir Husanov heats up again
Penalty controversy surrounding Abduqodir Husanov heats up again