Harry Kane named Man of the Match in clash with Croatia

·21·Sport
Harry Kane named Man of the Match in clash with Croatia

The early days of the 2026 World Cup, which kicked off on the fields of North America, are already providing fans with a true goal show and unforgettable moments. The match between the England and Croatia national teams in the first round of Group L caused a great stir in the football world. Following a fierce battle that ended in a confident and large 4-2 victory for the English, the name of the main protagonist who demonstrated the most beautiful and meaningful actions of the match was officially announced.

England captain and attacking leader Harry Kane was recognized as the 'Man of the Match' in this major clash.

Harry Kane's brace and the 'goal machine' continuing to break records

The experienced forward once again proved to the whole world that he is a high-class striker in the game against the Croatia national team. Harry Kane, who gave no peace to the opposing defenders throughout the match, managed to score two goals (a brace) in this encounter. First, he calmly and accurately converted a penalty to open the scoring, and later, he elegantly headed a ball delivered from the wing into the Croatian goal, ensuring his team's success.

You can familiarize yourself with the historical statistics of England's top scorer Harry Kane and his upcoming plans in Group L through the following official sports table:

Status in the match

Goals scored against Croatia

Total goals for the national team

England's next round schedule

Man of the Match


• Team captain and leader


• Top-level striker

1st goal: Accurate penalty kick


2nd goal: Beautiful header


Result: Important brace

Total number of goals: 81 goals


The absolute record holder and all-time top scorer in England's history!

Round 2: Against Ghana national team


Round 3: Against Panama national team

The 'Three Lions' championship journey has begun

Thus, the representatives of the home of football started their participation in the prestigious 'Mundial' with a very beautiful and confident victory. For information, it should be noted separately that after two goals in this match, Harry Kane brought the total number of goals scored in the England national team jersey to exactly 81 and further strengthened his record.

After the success in the first round, the English have taken a clear lead in the group. Now Gareth Southgate's pupils will take the field in the 2nd round of the tournament against the strong Ghana national team, who defeated Panama in the final seconds. In the final 3rd round of the group stage, the England national team will face Panama. Fans expect new goals and records from Kane in these matches as well.

Conclusion of Zamin sports commentators:

Harry Kane starting the World Cup 2026 on such a high note clearly shows that England is one of the main contenders for the top prize. Acting as both a true leader and a clinical finisher on the pitch, Kane could lead the English toward the long-awaited gold medals. We congratulate fans of English football on this beautiful victory and Harry's historical result!

Follow the hottest reports of the World Cup, records of star players, and the fastest details of all matches in Group L always with us on the Zamin pages!

Harry KaneEnglandCroatiaGhanaPanama
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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