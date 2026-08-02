«We welcome FIFA President Gianni Infantino's decision to abandon the proposal regarding the FIFA Forward Enterprise project», — Qatar Football Association.

What lies behind the mysterious decision?

Why did the Qatar Football Association refuse to sell part of the World Cup rights? What reasons and interests lie behind this decision?

The Qatar Football Association openly supported FIFA President Gianni Infantino. However, there is serious intrigue behind this statement — its resolution is at the end of the article!

Essence of the event and analysis

Key events:

Following disagreements with UEFA, the FIFA President officially abandoned the plan to sell a portion of the World Cup rights.

Qatar Football Association President Hamad bin Khalifa bin Ahmed Al Thani expressed open support for FIFA President Infantino's decision to drop the project.

Quote:

«We highly appreciate the decision that prioritizes the solidarity of FIFA member associations».

Important aspects:

The position of the Qatar Football Association aims to prioritize the interests of all member associations.

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, this statement is not the personal opinion of Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

The Paris Saint-Germain club president has defined his stance as supporting UEFA's interests.

Analysis on the topic:

The Qatar Football Association preferred to stay close to FIFA in its position. This situation could impact the balance of power in international football. Disagreements with UEFA are likely to become even more complex.

How do you evaluate this decision? Leave your thoughts and comments below, and share the article with your friends and football fans on Telegram and other social media!