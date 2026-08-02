«We welcome the fact that FIFA has abandoned this proposal. This is an important and sensible decision», — from the official KNVB statement.

FIFA caved under pressure from European federations — has the Netherlands lost hope in Infantino's leadership?

The FIFA Forward Enterprise project has triggered a crisis of trust in European football. The Dutch federation criticized FIFA's leadership and signaled the dawn of a new era. Find the full resolution at the end of the article!

Essence of the event:

The Royal Dutch Football Association (KNVB) opposed FIFA's plan to sell commercial rights to private investors.

A united stance against the project was taken alongside European federations.

FIFA's withdrawal from the project was met with relief and joy.

Key quote:

«From the very beginning, together with UEFA and other European football associations, we openly stated that the substance of this project was entirely unacceptable to us»

Notable aspects:

The KNVB emphasized that the issue is not closed just because the project was halted.

It was openly stated that trust in Infantino's leadership has been fundamentally lost.

The necessity of governance reforms in international football was highlighted.

The Netherlands and European federations urged putting sporting interests first.

How do you think this crisis of trust within FIFA will impact the future of international football? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share the article with friends and football fans on Telegram or other social media!