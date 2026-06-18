Colombian Fans Support Crying Uzbek Boy

The match between Uzbekistan and Colombia at the FIFA World Cup was remembered not only for the battle on the pitch but also for touching moments among the fans.

Cameras captured a young Uzbek fan in the stands shedding tears after Colombia scored a goal.

Following this, Colombian fans began chanting "Uzbekistan, Uzbekistan" to support the boy.

This situation created a heartfelt atmosphere among the spectators in the stadium and sparked wide discussion on social media.

Fans are describing this event as one of the most touching and memorable moments of the World Cup.

This match was recorded as the first ever World Cup appearance for the Uzbekistan national team.