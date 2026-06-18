Ruthless Statistics: How Our Players Were Rated Against Colombia

·71·Sport
Ruthless Statistics: How Our Players Were Rated Against Colombia

As part of the group stage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the Uzbekistan national team played the first match in its history. In this historic clash against the strong South American representative, Colombia, the "White Wolves" suffered a 1:3 defeat. After the match, prestigious statistics portals analyzed the performances of all players on the pitch and assigned official ratings.

According to the data, the overall average rating of the Uzbekistan national team was 6.41 points, while Colombia's was 6.81 points.

Abbosbek Fayzullayev — our team's best player!

Despite the defeat, our young star Abbosbek Fayzullayev, who stood out with his brilliant play and passion on the field, received the highest rating in our national team — 7.1 points. Pleasingly, it was Fayzullayev who accurately targeted the opponent's goal in the second half, scoring Uzbekistan's first-ever goal in World Cup history and etching his name into the record books.

Unfortunately, the lowest indicator belonged to goalkeeper Otkir Yusupov. Our keeper, who made only one save during the match, was rated by statistics portals at 5.4 points .

Based on the data, here is the full rating table for the Uzbekistan national team players:

Players (Starting XI)

Rating

Brief Tactical Review

Abbosbek Fayzullayev

🟢 7.1 points

• Team's best player and author of the historic goal.

Otabek Shukurov

🟡 6.9 points

• Our most hardworking and active representative in the center of the pitch.

Abdulla Abdullayev

🟡 6.8 points

• Demonstrated a relatively stable performance in the defensive line.

Rustam Ashurmatov

🟡 6.5 points

• Acted in defense, faced opponent pressure in some episodes.

Oston Orunov

🟡 6.5 points

• Attempted to organize quick raids on the wing.

Akmal Mozgovoy

🟡 6.5 points

• Participated in winning the ball back and controlling the center.

Behruz Karimov

🟡 6.4 points

• Served as a bridge between the defense and midfield.

Sherzod Nasrullayev

🟡 6.3 points

• Fought against the opponent's fast wingers in full-back position.

Abduqodir Husanov

🟡 6.2 points

• Received a yellow card for a foul in defense.

Eldor Shomurodov (C)

🟡 6.1 points

• As team captain, tried to put the opponent's defense in a difficult position.

Otkir Yusupov (GK)

🔴 5.4 points

• Powerless against the shots on goal, 1 save.

Who stood out in the opponent's squad?

In the Colombia national team, which operated in a 4-3-3 tactical scheme, Luis Diaz was the absolute hero of the match. For his cosmic-level performance during the game, he was rated 8.5 points and named the man of the match. Additionally, Daniel Munoz, who opened the scoring in the first half, also received a high — 7.3 points.

Final conclusion of Zamin sports commentators:

Numbers and statistical ratings clearly show how high the World Cup level is for our representatives. However, Abbosbek Fayzullayev's 7.1 rating and historic goal give us hope. We believe that our national team, drawing conclusions from the mistakes made, will record even better statistics and results in the next round against Portugal. Forward, "White Wolves"!

Always follow the hottest World Cup statistics, exclusive player ratings, and the Mundial diary with us on the Zamin pages!

UzbekistanColombiaAbbosbek FayzullayevOtkir YusupovOtabek Shukurov
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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