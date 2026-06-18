Fabio Cannavaro Sets Unique World Cup Record

·103·Sport
Fabio Cannavaro Sets Unique World Cup Record

As the group stage matches of the 2026 World Cup are reaching their peak, a truly historic and global event has occurred involving our national team's head coach. Although the debut match against Colombia in the first round of Group K ended in disappointment (1:3), this clash opened a completely new chapter in the professional career of Uzbekistan's head coach, Fabio Cannavaro. This match went down in history as the first World Cup match for the renowned Italian specialist in his capacity as a head coach.

Thus, 52-year-old Fabio Cannavaro has succeeded in recording a unique and irreplaceable result not only in our country's football but in the history of world sport. He has joined the select few Ballon d'Or winners who have participated in World Cups as both a legendary player and an experienced head coach.

Through the following historical sports table, you can see a brief list of Ballon d'Or winners who were stars on the pitch and also reached the World Cup milestones as coaches:

Legendary player and coach

National teams represented and managed

Status as Ballon d'Or winner

Franz Beckenbauer

• Germany national team

• Participated as both player and coach.

Marco van Basten

• Netherlands national team

• Former legendary striker and head coach.

Oleg Blohin

• USSR (player) and Ukraine (coach)

• Played for the Soviet Union and managed Ukraine.

Fabio Cannavaro

• Italy (player) and Uzbekistan (coach)

• 2006 World Cup champion, captain, and Ballon d'Or winner.

The fourth great legend: Cannavaro's historic journey

It is worth noting that the Italian specialist has become the fourth representativeof our planet to achieve such a high and unique result in the world of football. Previously, only three legends of world football were on this golden list: Franz Beckenbauer, who won the world title with the German national team as both a player and head coach; Marco van Basten, the former magician striker and later head coach of the Netherlands national team; and Oleg Blohin, who shone in the USSR national team jersey and years later led the Ukraine national team to the World Cup quarter-finals.

As a reminder, Fabio Cannavaro lifted the top trophy as the captain of the Italian national team at the 2006 World Cup held in Germany, and for his unparalleled performances that year, he was awarded the Ballon d'Or.

Final conclusion from Zamin sports commentators:

Having such a world-renowned figure, who reached all peaks during his playing days, at the helm of our national team should only give our boys additional strength. The defeat against Colombia cannot cast a shadow over Fabio Cannavaro's skill. We believe that the rich experience of our coach, who has achieved such a unique historical record, will be invaluable in the do-or-die battle against Portugal on June 23. We believe in you, Cannavaro, forward, Uzbekistan!

Follow the hottest World Cup reports, interesting facts from our national team's coaching staff, and the Mundial diary always on the pages of Zamin!

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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