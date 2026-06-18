President calls footballers true heroes of Uzbekistan (video)

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan, during a meeting held as part of the Tashkent International Investment Forum, shared his thoughts on the national team's historic match against Colombia at the 2026 World Cup.

At the prestigious gathering attended by foreign investors, representatives of international organizations, and heads of ministries and agencies, the head of state specifically recognized the players' performance, strong character, and willpower on the pitch.

The Uzbekistan national team participated in the final stage of the World Cup for the first time in its history. The "White Wolves" faced Colombia, a team with vast international experience, in the first round and lost 1-3. Although the result was not what fans hoped for, the players demonstrated their fighting spirit, physical fitness, and refusal to give up until the end.

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev spoke of this historic battle with particular emotion.

"In a very intense game for Uzbekistan, our footballers showed their strong character for the first time at the World Cup against a team with immense experience," said the head of state.

The President noted that the realization of a dream awaited for 34 years was not easy. The appearance of the Uzbekistan national team on the World Cup stage marked the beginning of a new era for national football.

"It is not easy, it is the first time. This is an event we waited 34 years for. Therefore, it is correct to say that they clearly demonstrated strong character, physical fitness, and willpower," said Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

Indeed, the match against Colombia was not just a sporting result, but a historic event for the entire country. The national anthem of Uzbekistan sounded for the first time at the final stage of the World Cup. Millions of compatriots supported the national team in front of their televisions in the early morning.

Our footballers faced an opponent with great experience in world football. The Colombia squad featured star players playing for prestigious clubs in Europe and South America. Despite this, the "White Wolves" put serious pressure on the opponent in some parts of the game and managed to create opportunities.

The President described the members of the Uzbekistan national team as patriotic and devoted youth, emphasizing that the entire country is proud of them.

"I want to say one thing: we are proud of our patriotic and devoted youth. They are the heroes of today's Uzbekistan," said the head of state.

These words were met with great applause from the meeting participants. In the video, foreign investors, representatives of international organizations, and local leaders can be seen supporting the President's remarks about the national team with applause.

The sincere atmosphere at the gathering once again demonstrated that sport is a force that unites peoples and countries. Guests from various states also recognized the historic participation of Uzbekistan's footballers with applause.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev also specifically noted that there are still many opportunities ahead for the national team. The defeat in the first match does not mean the World Cup struggle has ended. The national team still has important matches ahead.

"You have seen for yourselves that there are still many opportunities ahead of us. My children, my heroes, have shown that they are capable of many things," said the President.

The head of state's words "my children, my heroes" expressed sincere trust and affection for the footballers. This appeal gave great spiritual strength not only to the national team members but also to all Uzbekistan fans.

In the match against Colombia, our footballers faced strong pressure in the first half. However, after the break, the team increased its activity and tried to launch dangerous attacks toward the opponent's goal. Uzbekistan's first goal in World Cup history also became an unforgettable moment for the fans.

Despite the result, there were many positive aspects in the team's play. The players strove to adapt to the high pace, provide a worthy resistance to the opponent in physical battles, and keep fighting until the final minutes.

The President highly valued exactly this character, willpower, and devotion. He wished the national team luck ahead of the upcoming matches.

"We only wish them luck. Forward, Uzbekistan!" said Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

This call from the head of state was once again met with strong applause in the meeting hall. Foreign guests attending the gathering also joined in the trust and support expressed toward Uzbekistan's footballers.

These words hold special significance for our national team. Every match at the World Cup requires immense pressure, high responsibility, and great physical strength. At such a moment, it is natural that the trust of the country's leader provides additional motivation for the players.

Uzbekistan's footballers are taking the field at the World Cup not only for a sporting result, but for the honor of the entire country, national pride, and the trust of millions of fans.

The first match has become history. There were mistakes and joyful moments. Most importantly, Uzbekistan showed that it is a fighting and relentless team on the World Cup stage.

Now new matches lie ahead for the "White Wolves". The players will draw conclusions from the match against Colombia and strive to act more confidently and decisively against the next opponents.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev's words "they are the heroes of today's Uzbekistan" were among the highest praises given to the national team's historic participation.

The World Cup continues. Opportunities still lie ahead. Millions of fans, joining the President's call, say in one voice:

Forward, Uzbekistan!