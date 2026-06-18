Gustavo Puerta discusses his goals in the match against Uzbekistan

·33·Sport
Gustavo Puerta discusses his goals in the match against Uzbekistan

The group stage matches of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America continue with intense and uncompromising battles. Following a 3-1 victory over the Uzbekistan national team in the first round of Group K, Colombia's skilled midfielder Gustavo Puerta shared his thoughts on the match and the success achieved.

The talented footballer, who made a worthy contribution to the South Americans' victory in this crucial match, spoke about his duties on the pitch and the team spirit.

You can find detailed information about the Colombian midfielder's thoughts and the current situation in Group K through the following analytical sports table:

Athlete and his status

Statement given to the FIFA press office

Situation in Group K and the next round schedule

Gustavo Puerta


(Colombian midfielder)

• The coach demanded defensive aggression and quick transitions to attack.


• Provided his first assist in the World Cup.

Colombia: Sole leader of the group with 3 points.


Next opponent: DR Congo.

"I think I fulfilled the coach's instructions well"

In an exclusive interview with the official FIFA press office, Gustavo Puerta spoke openly about the tactical instructions given by the head coach. The midfielder noted that his coach demands he be more determined and aggressive in the defensive line during the match, while also transitioning to attack quickly as soon as a favorable opportunity arises.

"I believe I fulfilled the tactical tasks assigned to me in this difficult match against Uzbekistan and was able to help my team. Not only me, but all my teammates did a great job on the pitch and gave their all. I am especially happy that I managed to provide my first assist in this prestigious World Cup," the Colombian footballer added with satisfaction.

Colombia leads the group, next opponent — DR Congo

It is worth noting that the Colombia national team, which defeated Uzbekistan 3-1 in the first round, earned 3 important points and became the sole leader of Group K.

According to the tournament schedule, the Colombians will face the DR Congo national team in the second round. The African side, DR Congo, showed they would not be an easy opponent by recording a hard-fought 1-1 draw against the strong Portugal national team in the first round.

Final conclusion of Zamin sports commentators:

The admission of the opposing midfielder and the situation in the group prove once again that there are no weak teams in the World Cup. Although the first round was lost, a vital match against Portugal awaits Fabio Cannavaro's charges. If the Congolese could take points from the Portuguese, it means our 'White Wolves' can also handle this task perfectly! We continue to believe in our representatives!

Follow the hottest expert analyses of the World Cup, the latest interviews from our opponents' camps, and the World Cup diary with us on Zamin pages!

Gustavo PuertaUzbekistanColombiaFIFA
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Shuhrat Razzakov
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