Vyacheslav Koloskov on Uzbekistan National Team's Debut

·65·Sport
Vyacheslav Koloskov on Uzbekistan National Team's Debut

The 2026 FIFA World Cup, hosted by the three major countries of North America — USA, Canada, and Mexico, is presenting historical moments for millions of our compatriots. It is known that within this Mundial, the Uzbekistan national team played its first official match in history. In the 1st round of Group K, our representatives faced the strong South American side Colombia and suffered a 1:3 defeat.

Following this debut match, Vyacheslav Koloskov, honorary president of the Russian Football Union (RFU), shared his thoughts on the Uzbek players' first game and their potential.

You can find the detailed views of the renowned Russian expert and the schedule of our national team's upcoming World Cup matches in the analytical sports table below:

Expert and Status

Evaluation of the National Team's Game

Upcoming Matches and World Cup Finale

Vyacheslav Koloskov


(Honorary President of the RFU)

• The debut was slightly unsuccessful, but the game organization was not bad.


• Good potential was observed in the team.

June 23: Portugal — Uzbekistan


June 28: DR Congo — Uzbekistan


July 19: Tournament Finale

"The game organization was not bad, there will certainly be opportunities"

Analyzing the national team's first steps at the World Cup, Vyacheslav Koloskov emphasized that while one should not be overly complacent, the team possesses significant potential. In an interview with media representatives, the expert said:

"Giving a realistic assessment of the current situation, it is difficult to say much because the debut match was not as successful as expected. The players lost to a strong opponent and conceded three goals. Therefore, there is currently nothing for the fans to be overly joyful about. Of course, the Uzbeks created good chances during the match, and the game organization on the pitch left a decent impression. But they haven't yet reached the level where one can give them a full 'vivat' applause. Most importantly, two more crucial matches await them, and it is certain they will fight until the end."

Two do-or-die battles and a historical opportunity ahead

It is worth noting that although they had an unsuccessful start in the first round of the group stage, the chance for the 'White Wolves' led by Fabio Cannavaro to secure a play-off spot is not completely lost. Our representatives will play their second group match on June 23 against the strong Portugal national team, while the final decisive match of the 3rd round will take place on June 28 against the Democratic Republic of the Congo team.

As a reminder, this most prestigious sporting festival of our planet is scheduled to officially conclude on July 19 of this year, determining its skilled winner.

Final conclusion of Zamin sports commentators:

Experienced expert Vyacheslav Koloskov is right — the nerves of the first game played a role, but the tactical formation and discipline of our national team provide grounds for hope for future victories. We believe that in Tuesday's match against Portugal, led by Cristiano Ronaldo, our boys will show true will and Uzbek determination, giving a fitting answer to the critics. Forward, Uzbekistan, your compatriots are with you!

Follow the most exclusive World Cup analyses, latest insights from our national team's camp, and the Mundial diary always on Zamin pages with us!

UzbekistanVyacheslav KoloskovRussian Football UnionColombiaPortugal
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Shuhrat Razzakov
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