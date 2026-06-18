How Abdukodir Khusanov knocked over a cameraman at the Azteca

The historic encounter between Uzbekistan and Colombia (1:3) during the group stage of the 2026 World Cup drew international media attention not only for the goals scored but also for the unexpected and intense events on the pitch. In particular, Mundo Deportivo, one of the world's most prestigious sports publications, published a separate article about an unexpected and sensational incident involving our national team defender Abdukodir Khusanov in the 34th minute of the match.

In this clash held at the legendary and magnificent Azteca Stadium in Mexico City, our young defender engaged in a unique 'battle' against the opponent's most dangerous star.

Through the following analytical infographic, you can learn more about the most intense moment of the match, historical records, and the schedule of the next matches for Group K:

Match minute and location Collision details and referee's decision Historical records of the Uzbekistan national team • 34th minute

• Mexico City, Azteca Stadium • Khusanov made a sharp tackle against Luis Díaz.

• Due to momentum, he also knocked over a cameraman outside the pitch.

• Referee Anthony Taylor showed a yellow card. • Author of the first official goal: Abbosbek Fayzullaev

• First player to receive a caution: Abdukodir Khusanov

• June 23: Portugal vs Uzbekistan (Houston)

• June 28: DR Congo vs Uzbekistan

Terrifying tackle against Luis Díaz and the knocked-over cameraman

As the first half of the match reached its peak, Luis Díaz, the star of the Colombian national team and Bayern Munich, attempted a high-speed run along the touchline. At that moment, Abdukodir Khusanov used a fierce tackle in his traditional and uncompromising style.

«The Uzbek defender struck the opponent's leg, knocking him to the ground. However, due to high speed and momentum, Khusanov could not stop himself and slid off the pitch. As a result, he knocked over a cameraman filming the match live with a powerful impact», writes the foreign publication.

Due to this exciting incident, the game was briefly paused. Doctors provided immediate medical assistance to the fallen cameraman right at the edge of the pitch. The match referee, experienced Englishman Anthony Taylor, punished Khusanov with a yellow card for this roughness against Luis Díaz.

History within defeat: Records of Abbosbek and Abdukodir

Although this intense battle ended 3:1 in favor of Colombia, this game is etched in gold letters in the annals of Uzbek football. This is because the match was recorded as the first-ever official game for Uzbekistan in the final stage of the World Cup.

In this historic match, our national team's talented midfielder Abbosbek Fayzullaev scored a precise goal, eternally writing his name into history as the author of Uzbekistan's first goal in the final stage of the World Cup. His close friend and teammate Abdukodir Khusanov entered the statistics as the first Uzbek footballer to receive a caution (yellow card) in this global tournament.

Next stop — the battle against Portugal in Houston!

Despite the misfortune in the first round, Fabio Cannavaro's pupils are seriously preparing for the important matches ahead. Our representatives will play the second round of the group stage on June 23 against a world giant — the Portugal national team. This clash featuring world stars will take place at the magnificent stadium in Houston, USA.

Our representatives will play their final and decisive match in Group K on June 28 against the strong African representative, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, to conclude the group stage.

Final conclusion from Zamin sports commentators: Such fearless and aggressive actions by young defender Abdukodir Khusanov show that our representatives are not just spectators at the World Cup, but are ready to fight for every inch of ground. The initial excitement is over, and Abbosbek's historic goal will certainly give the team a psychological advantage. We believe that in the Houston match, our boys will show all their strength and gift the joy of victory to millions of compatriots. Keep fighting, boys!

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