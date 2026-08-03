In Uzbekistan, it was revealed that a man, not a woman, was behind a girl's account created via ChatGPT

In Uzbekistan, a man who operated on the internet as a fake persona using artificial intelligence technology has been held accountable by a court.

Reports state that he used ChatGPT and other artificial intelligence tools to create a realistic female image and opened an account on the TikTok social network under the name "BEGOYIM". Due to the photos and content posted on the page, many users perceived it to be a real girl.

Shortly afterward, dozens of men subscribed to the account and began sending messages with the intention of getting acquainted. Some attempted to establish sincere communication, while others tried to continue the conversation by expressing warm words and attention.

However, during investigations, it was revealed that a man, not a woman, was behind the name "BEGOYIM". Following this, the situation was reviewed by law enforcement agencies, and the case was referred to court.