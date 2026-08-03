Large tumor on a man's face caused by energy drinks sparks debate online

A video involving a driver has gone viral on social media, sparking heated discussions among users. According to the video, he regularly consumed energy drinks because he spent a long time behind the wheel. The author claims that as a result, a mushroom-like ulcerous tumor formed on his body.

This incident quickly attracted the attention of thousands of viewers. While some linked this event to the negative health impacts of energy drinks, others pointed out that this claim has not yet been medically proven.