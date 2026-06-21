Arsenal and England star Leah Williamson shares personal photos

·4·Sport
Arsenal and England star Leah Williamson shares personal photos

Arsenal and England women's national team captain Leah Williamson has shared joyful moments from her personal life with fans. One of the most prominent figures in football, Williamson posted an emotional message on social media to celebrate the 28th birthday of her partner, American model Elle Smith. According to Goal.com, the report

states that the footballer posted a series of candid photos on her Instagram page with a short and sweet caption: "Happy birthday, my love." These images capture the couple's moments of relaxation off the pitch and quickly garnered many warm comments from fans and teammates.

This celebratory mood provided a much-needed break for Williamson during a challenging season. The experienced defender has been struggling with consecutive injuries recently, which has seriously affected her participation for both club and country. These happy moments in her personal life are expected to help the player recover mentally.

Injuries and the recovery process

The current year has been physically demanding for Leah Williamson. She missed the start of the season due to knee and calf issues. After returning to the pitch, she unexpectedly suffered a hamstring injury and was sidelined again. Although she was included in the England squad for crucial qualifiers against Spain and Ukraine, she was forced to leave the squad due to her injury.

Currently, Arsenal head coach Renee Slegers and the England national team medical staff are closely monitoring the player's condition. Specialists are carefully controlling her physical load to prevent more serious complications in the future. West Ham defender Grace Fisk has been called up to the national team as her replacement.

Despite this, there is no cause for concern regarding Williamson's future with Arsenal. Earlier this year, the club announced that it had signed a new long-term contract with its academy graduate and leader. Having played for the "Gunners" since childhood, the defender is considered the heart and main pillar of the team.

As part of its strategy to retain key players, Arsenal management also extended agreements with experienced players such as Steph Catley and Kim Little alongside Williamson. The club's goal is to build a stable squad capable of competing for trophies in both the domestic league and the Champions League for the 2026-27 season.

ArsenalLeah WilliamsonWomen's FootballEnglandSport
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