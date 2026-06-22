Wayne Rooney amazed by Lamine Yamal: "His play makes me smile"

·25·Sport
Wayne Rooney amazed by Lamine Yamal: "His play makes me smile"

Spain's young star Lamine Yamal continues to capture the football world's attention with a brilliant debut at the 2026 World Cup. In the match against Saudi Arabia (4:0), the 18-year-old winger not only scored his first goal of the tournament but also earned high praise from experts, specifically England legend Wayne Rooney. According to Goal.com, reports .

After coming off the bench against Cape Verde in the first group stage match due to his physical condition, Lamine Yamal started the match against Saudi Arabia. Scoring the opening goal in just the 10th minute, the player brought his tally for the national team to 7 goals in 27 appearances. The coaching staff substituted the young talent at halftime to protect him, but his 45-minute performance was enough to decide the outcome of the match.

Rooney's amazement and Yamal's leadership

Former Manchester United and England striker Wayne Rooney, appearing as an expert on the BBC, did not hide his enjoyment of Yamal's play. According to Goal.com, Rooney described the 18-year-old's maturity on the pitch as "unbelievable." In his view, Lamine is not just a talented player, but a true leader who inspires confidence in his teammates.

"I love him, he simply makes me smile. He plays football with joy. There are many young players in the Spain squad, and Lamine gives them confidence. He became a European champion at 16, and now he has grown significantly. It might seem strange to say this about an 18-year-old, but he can make every teammate on the pitch believe that winning this World Cup is possible," said Rooney.

Additionally, Rooney highlighted not only the player's attacking skill but also his hard work in defense. The former striker noted that it is rare in modern football to see star players tracking back to help the defense, stating that this quality serves as an example for the entire team.

"If you have that quality—inspiring other players to perform better on the pitch—it's wonderful. He runs back and helps his team. When others see a superstar-level player working in defense, they will put in their maximum effort whether they want to or not," Wayne Rooney added.

Currently, the Spain national team leads Group H. In the next round, they will face Uruguay. This match, taking place on June 27, is expected to determine who takes first place in the group. Lamine Yamal continues to solidify his status as the future of Barcelona and Spanish football in this prestigious tournament.

Lamine YamalWayne RooneySpainWorld CupBarcelona
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