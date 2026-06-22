Alexis Mac Allister: A player like Lionel Messi will never be born again

Argentina national team and Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister shared his sincere thoughts about his teammate Lionel Messi. He noted that it is almost impossible to replicate the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner's actions on the pitch or learn from him, as Messi's talent is a unique phenomenon given by nature. This was reported by Goal.com news reports.

Following the World Cup qualifying match against Algeria, which ended in a 3-0 victory, Mac Allister spoke about the captain's performance. In this match, Lionel Messi scored a hat-trick, contributing significantly to the team's success. According to Mac Allister, what Messi does on the pitch defies ordinary human logic.

“I enjoy playing with Leo; a player like him will never be born again. Standing beside him and watching what he does is a completely different feeling. The things he does are not normal. I just take advantage of the situation and admire him,” the Liverpool star said in an interview with Goal.com.

What cannot be learned from Messi?

In Mac Allister's opinion, it is impossible to master Messi's technical skill. “It is very difficult to learn anything from him. Because you can imagine what he is doing in your mind, but you can never execute it like he does. I learn more about human qualities from him, how humble such a great person can be,” the midfielder says.

In the first goal against Algeria, Mac Allister opened the way for Messi with a clever move. He intentionally let a powerful pass from Rodrigo De Paul go through, and the ball reached Messi in a convenient position. The player explained the situation: “The pass was very strong, and I immediately realized the ball wasn't for me. I saw Leo behind me and left the ball for him.”

This victory allowed Lionel Messi to break several more records. By participating in his sixth World Cup tournament, he equaled Miroslav Klose's record for the number of wins (17 victories). He also approached the all-time best record for goals scored in the tournament's history.

The Argentina national team will play its next group matches against Austria and Jordan. The “Albiceleste” aim to become the first team since the 1962 Brazil national team to defend the world crown twice in a row. In his current sporting form, Lionel Messi remains the team's primary weapon in achieving this goal.