Alexis Mac Allister: A player like Lionel Messi will never be born again

·4·Sport
Alexis Mac Allister: A player like Lionel Messi will never be born again

Argentina national team and Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister shared his sincere thoughts about his teammate Lionel Messi. He noted that it is almost impossible to replicate the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner's actions on the pitch or learn from him, as Messi's talent is a unique phenomenon given by nature. This was reported by Goal.com news reports.

Following the World Cup qualifying match against Algeria, which ended in a 3-0 victory, Mac Allister spoke about the captain's performance. In this match, Lionel Messi scored a hat-trick, contributing significantly to the team's success. According to Mac Allister, what Messi does on the pitch defies ordinary human logic.

“I enjoy playing with Leo; a player like him will never be born again. Standing beside him and watching what he does is a completely different feeling. The things he does are not normal. I just take advantage of the situation and admire him,” the Liverpool star said in an interview with Goal.com.

What cannot be learned from Messi?

In Mac Allister's opinion, it is impossible to master Messi's technical skill. “It is very difficult to learn anything from him. Because you can imagine what he is doing in your mind, but you can never execute it like he does. I learn more about human qualities from him, how humble such a great person can be,” the midfielder says.

In the first goal against Algeria, Mac Allister opened the way for Messi with a clever move. He intentionally let a powerful pass from Rodrigo De Paul go through, and the ball reached Messi in a convenient position. The player explained the situation: “The pass was very strong, and I immediately realized the ball wasn't for me. I saw Leo behind me and left the ball for him.”

This victory allowed Lionel Messi to break several more records. By participating in his sixth World Cup tournament, he equaled Miroslav Klose's record for the number of wins (17 victories). He also approached the all-time best record for goals scored in the tournament's history.

The Argentina national team will play its next group matches against Austria and Jordan. The “Albiceleste” aim to become the first team since the 1962 Brazil national team to defend the world crown twice in a row. In his current sporting form, Lionel Messi remains the team's primary weapon in achieving this goal.

Lionel MessiArgentinaAlexis Mac AllisterWorld CupFootball
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Lamine Yamal scores debut World Cup goal: Spain crush Saudi ArabiaLamine Yamal scores debut World Cup goal: Spain crush Saudi ArabiaToday, 01:31Michael Owen Defends Cristiano Ronaldo Against Critics: He Will Still Make His MarkMichael Owen Defends Cristiano Ronaldo Against Critics: He Will Still Make His MarkToday, 01:30Wayne Rooney amazed by Lamine Yamal: "His play makes me smile"Wayne Rooney amazed by Lamine Yamal: "His play makes me smile"Today, 01:16De la Fuente on Today's Big Win and Future PlansDe la Fuente on Today's Big Win and Future PlansToday, 01:08Barcelona Searching for Striker: Benjamin Sesko and Julian Alvarez on RadarBarcelona Searching for Striker: Benjamin Sesko and Julian Alvarez on RadarToday, 00:59From School Desk to World Cup Stage: Lamine Yamal's Dream Comes TrueFrom School Desk to World Cup Stage: Lamine Yamal's Dream Comes TrueToday, 00:52
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Manchester City posts tribute to Husanov and Uzbekistan
Manchester City posts tribute to Husanov and Uzbekistan
A new anthem, a new spirit for Uzbekistan (video)
A new anthem, a new spirit for Uzbekistan (video)
Central Asia Unites for the Uzbekistan National Team
Central Asia Unites for the Uzbekistan National Team
Which channel will broadcast the Uzbekistan vs Canada match?
Which channel will broadcast the Uzbekistan vs Canada match?