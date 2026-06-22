Nicolas Jackson decides to stay at Chelsea: Xabi Alonso to put him to the test

Senegalese forward Nicolas Jackson has decided not to leave Chelsea during the summer transfer window and aims to prove himself under the new head coach Xabi Alonso. Having spent last season on loan in the German Bundesliga, the player returned to the London club, stating his intention to fight for a place in the starting lineup. This was reported by Goal.com news reports.

Jackson played on loan for Bayern Munich last season and contributed to the Munich club's title win. Although he was often seen as a backup option behind Harry Kane, his performances on the pitch caught the attention of specialists. According to Football Insider, the player is now focusing all his attention on his future at Stamford Bridge.

Xabi Alonso and new opportunities

Xabi Alonso, appointed as the new head coach of Chelsea, plans to give opportunities to all players, including those returning from loan. The Spanish specialist will personally assess each player's condition during the pre-season camps before making a final decision. This is expected to be a great opportunity for Nicolas Jackson to solidify his place at the London club.

The contract with Bayern Munich included an option to buy the player for £70 million. However, the German giants decided not to exercise this clause. This paved the way for the 25-year-old striker to return to England and try his luck in the Premier League once again.

Interest from other clubs

Although Jackson wants to stay at Chelsea, demand for him remains high. If Xabi Alonso does not see him as part of his project, several options are available for the striker. In particular, Serie A giants Juventus and Napoli are closely monitoring the transfer situation.

Additionally, Newcastle United from England is also showing interest in the Senegalese forward. According to reports, the player's representatives have explored various options across Europe, but the final decision will be made after a meeting with Xabi Alonso. Currently, Jackson is participating in the World Cup with the Senegal national team, focusing all his attention on international success.