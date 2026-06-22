Kylian Mbappe Calls Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo the Best Footballers in the World

·46·Sport
Kylian Mbappe Calls Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo the Best Footballers in the World

France national team captain Kylian Mbappe answered questions about his personal achievements and the greatest footballers of our time ahead of the 2026 World Cup. The Real Madrid forward stated that he does not yet place himself on the level of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, recognizing them as the brightest stars in the world of football. This was reported by Goal.com news reports.

At the press conference, Mbappe sidestepped questions from journalists regarding personal records and the tournament's top scorer race. According to him, the current focus is not on individual results, but on the successful participation of the France national team. According to Marca, the forward preferred to show respect to the legendary stars rather than presenting himself as part of the football elite.

Personal records and future plans

"Messi and Cristiano are the best footballers, that is a clear fact. As for me, I am simply trying to help my team win another World Cup. All other talk is just a topic of debate for journalists," Kylian Mbappe emphasized. He also touched upon the rivalry with Erling Haaland, stating that he is currently thinking only about the next opponents.

The French star also clarified speculations regarding his long-term career. He does not believe he will play at a high level until the age of 40 like his idols. In Mbappe's opinion, he won't be allowed to stay in a team as he gets older, and he prefers to live for today rather than make long-term plans.

Speaking about the possibility of becoming the all-time top scorer in World Cup history, Mbappe praised Lionel Messi's consistent ability to score. "Leo always scores, and I am lagging behind him. Of course, it is possible to get closer to him by scoring goals, but for me, the most important thing is to bring the trophy home," the footballer said.

Modern football and tactics

During the interview, Mbappe also discussed tactical changes in modern football. In his view, winning teams always set new trends. He noted that initially, everyone studied the possession-based style like Barcelona, then the Real Madrid experience, and now aggressive pressing like PSG.

Nevertheless, the forward noted that football on the international stage differs fundamentally from the club level. He added that tactical approaches are different at the national team level and that winning tournaments like the World Cup cannot rely solely on club-level styles.

Kylian MbappeLionel MessiCristiano RonaldoWorld CupReal Madrid
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