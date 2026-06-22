England and Arsenal star forward Bukayo Saka has rejoined full group training following an injury. The player's status had been in doubt due to an Achilles tendon issue that plagued him at the end of the season, but the latest updates bring positive news for the fans. This was reported by Goal.com reporting states.

The 24-year-old winger is participating at full strength during the training camp in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Although he trained individually a day ago, the coaching staff now considers his condition satisfactory. This will undoubtedly provide a significant advantage for Thomas Tuchel in the decisive stages of the World Cup.

Thomas Tuchel's cautious plan

England head coach Thomas Tuchel is taking an extremely cautious approach to Bukayo Saka's health. According to ESPN, the coach has developed a special program to manage the player's physical condition. Given that Saka played through injury in the final months of the Premier League, his workload is being increased gradually.

"He has played a huge number of games in recent years. Everyone sees that Saka is a high-quality and vital player for both Arsenal and England. We need him in peak form for the later stages of the tournament, so managing these minor injuries correctly right now is crucial," Tuchel emphasized.

In the match against Croatia, which ended 4-2, Bukayo Saka came off the bench and played only 18 minutes. Noni Madueke had started in his place. This strategy is being implemented to preserve the player until the knockout stages of the tournament.

Upcoming matches and expectations

According to Goal.com, Thomas Tuchel may delay Saka's return to the starting lineup until the final group stage match. The winger is expected to be ready to play the full 90 minutes in the match against Panama on June 27. Until then, the coaching staff will keep his workload under strict control.

England's medical staff are taking all necessary measures to ensure the Achilles tendon pain does not recur. The team is currently preparing for the second group stage match at the stadium in Boston. Saka's return is expected to significantly boost the team's attacking potential.

Bukayo Saka's condition is also of interest to football fans in Uzbekistan, as he is considered one of the brightest stars of modern football. His participation in the World Cup serves as one of the key factors determining England's chances of winning the title.