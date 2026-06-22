Ghanaian witch doctor threatens Harry Kane and the England national team

It has become common for strange events to occur in the football world ahead of the World Cup. However, a statement from the famous Ghanaian witch doctor Nana Kwaku Bonsam has shocked many. He announced that he would hinder the career of England captain Harry Kane and prevent him from performing effectively in the match against Ghana. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

Bonsam is no stranger to the spotlight for such "activities." He took responsibility for Cristiano Ronaldo's injury before the 2014 World Cup, which prevented him from playing at full strength. Now, he has openly declared Bayern striker Harry Kane as his next "target."

Spiritual influence and the player's condition

In an interview with the Daily Star, Bonsam emphasized that he does not intend to cause serious physical harm to Harry Kane, but will take all measures to stop him. "I am working on Harry Kane. I have shown what I am capable of before, so I know what I need to do to stop him. I don't wish him a serious injury; it is enough for me to disrupt his game to help my country," he says.

Harry Kane is currently in excellent form. He proved his high level by scoring a brace in the 4-2 victory over Croatia. Furthermore, Kane is very close to breaking the record set by Gary Lineker for goals scored in World Cups for the England national team. He needs just one more goal to achieve this.

Thomas Tuchel and the team's reaction

Despite such supernatural threats from the outside, England head coach Thomas Tuchel is focused solely on professional preparation. The German specialist demands high discipline and quality training from the team to reach the knockout stage. Team defender Djed Spence spoke positively about the coach's high standards.

"He is a great coach and expects the best results from the players. Thomas Tuchel demands high standards, and in this tournament, we must be ready every second. Every training session must be of the highest quality," Spence said in an interview with talkSPORT. According to the players, the atmosphere within the team is stable, and no mental pressure can affect them.

Recall that in 2014, when Bonsam spoke about Cristiano Ronaldo, he claimed that his knee problems could not be treated medically because they were related to "spiritual causes." At that time, Ronaldo indeed failed to perform as expected in the tournament. Now, the entire football community is watching to see how Harry Kane will overcome such pressure.