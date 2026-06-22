Barboza: Uzbekistan is stronger than DR Congo, Portugal faces a very difficult match

Ahead of the World Cup clash between the Portugal and Uzbekistan national teams, renowned Portuguese football agent Paulo Barboza shared his thoughts. According to a report by "Sport-Express", the expert is skeptical about his national team's chances in the upcoming match and highly values the potential of the Uzbekistan representatives.

Uzbekistan is a stronger team than DR Congo

Paulo Barboza did not hide that he watched the Uzbekistan national team's performance against Colombia in the first round and was positively impressed. Although Uzbekistan suffered a defeat in that match, their meaningful football drew the attention of many international specialists.

"Based on Portugal's match against DR Congo, I am not entirely confident in our team's victory. I watched Uzbekistan's match against Colombia. In my opinion, Uzbekistan is a stronger team than DR Congo. As for Colombia, it goes without saying. Portugal is facing a very difficult match," said the Portuguese agent.

Portugal must make changes to the lineup and attack

The Portugal national team unexpectedly drew 1:1 with DR Congo in their first World Cup match, dropping points. Barboza commented on the actions of his national team's leading players, specifically Bernardo Silva and Vitinha, noting that some players in the squad are not currently in optimal sporting form.

According to the agent, if the Portugal national team wants to achieve success, they must focus on the following aspects:

Reviewing the team lineup;

Immediately changing the style of play in the attacking line.

As a reminder, the Portugal vs Uzbekistan match, which could significantly change the situation in Group K, will take place on June 23. Fans expect an intense battle for victory from both teams in this clash.