Against the backdrop of the Uzbekistan national team's historic run at the World Cup, an extraordinary advertisement has appeared on the internet that has stunned football fans and collectors. According to media reports, a unique collection of our players' signatures has been put up for sale on an online platform for a massive sum.

Whose signatures are included in the collection?

According to the author of the ad, the price for this collection is set at 16 thousand dollars. This is not without reason, as the collection contains a total of 17 rare and authentic autographs:

Stars of our national team: Jaloliddin Masharipov, Otkir Yusupov, Khojiakbar Alijonov, and Abbosbek Fayzullayev.

Clubs and other representatives: Players of BMB FC and other members of our national team.

The main rarity: Inside the collection, there is also the personal autograph of the FIFA President !

According to the author, all signatures are absolutely authentic and are considered priceless specimens with high collectible value for true football fans.

Historic World Cup and today's do-or-die battle!

The sale of such a valuable collection at this time is no coincidence. Uzbekistan's national team is currently participating in the final stage of the World Cup for the first time in its history on the fields of the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

Led by the legendary Italian specialist Fabio Cannavaro , our team is facing challenging matches in Group K:

Debut match: In the first match on June 18, our representatives lost 1:3 to Colombia. In that game, Abbosbek Fayzullayev scored Uzbekistan's first and so far only goal in World Cup history.

The big clash today: Exciting moments are near! Our national team today in Houston, USA will take the field against the powerful Portugal. After that, the final group match will be against the DR Congo national team.

The trio the nation pins its hopes on

Currently, the following players are mentioned as the leading figures of our national team, who are under the world's spotlight and form the basis of Fabio Cannavaro's tactics:

Eldor Shomurodov — team captain and experienced goalscorer. Abbosbek Fayzullayev — author of the historic goal and offensive power. Abduqodir Husanov — the most valuable and reliable defender in our squad.

We wish our boys only victory in today's intense battle. Go, Uzbekistan!