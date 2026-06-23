Fabio Cannavaro: "We are not afraid of Portugal, we will fight until the end!"

Uzbekistan national team head coach Fabio Cannavaro participated in a press conference ahead of the crucial match against Portugal in the second round of the 2026 World Cup group stage.

The Italian specialist rated the opponent as one of the strongest teams in the tournament. He noted that Portugal has world-class players not only in the form of Cristiano Ronaldo but across all lines.

«If you analyze the Portugal team, you will see they have very strong players on the wings. They have one of the best midfields in the world. Also, one of the greatest footballers in history plays for this team», said Cannavaro.

The head coach did not hide that the upcoming match would be a very difficult test for Uzbekistan. However, he emphasized that to achieve a positive result at the World Cup level, the players must act as a single team and exert maximum effort in every episode.

«It won't be an easy game. But we are at the World Cup. We must act as a team and work hard. That is the only way to leave the pitch with a positive result», the specialist added.

According to Cannavaro, the Uzbekistan coaching staff has studied Portugal's football philosophy and playing style in detail. Roberto Martinez's pupils prefer ball possession, setting the tempo through short passes, and opening up the opponent's defense.

Portugal usually seeks to take the initiative from the very first minutes of the match. They want to score as early as possible to turn the game in their favor and control the subsequent process.

«They always like to control the game through possession. We also know they try to start the match very actively because they want to break through the defense as quickly as possible and turn the match in their favor», said Cannavaro.

The Uzbekistan national team has also prepared a special plan against these aspects of the opponent. The Italian coach said that a strategy exists, but its correct and disciplined implementation on the pitch will be of decisive importance.

«I think we have prepared for this. We have our own plan and strategy. We will try to demonstrate our own game on the pitch», he said.

While acknowledging Portugal's strength, Cannavaro reiterated that Uzbekistan is not intimidated by the opponent's name or stars. The "White Wolves" intend to use all their capabilities and fight until the final minute.

«We know well that we are facing a very strong team. But as I said before, we are not afraid. We will try to show the best football we can and fight until the end of the game», the head coach said.

Main attention at the press conference was also focused on Cristiano Ronaldo. Cannavaro called the Portuguese forward one of the greatest players in football history. However, he specifically noted that Portugal is not just about Ronaldo.

There are high-level players capable of changing the fate of the match both in the opponent's starting lineup and on the bench. Therefore, Uzbekistan must be ready to control the entire team, not just one star.

«We are not playing only against Ronaldo. He is one of the greatest footballers in history. But Portugal is not just Ronaldo. They have many strong players in both their starting XI and on the bench», said Cannavaro.

At the same time, the Italian specialist admitted that giving Ronaldo even a moment of freedom inside the penalty area is dangerous. The experienced forward is capable of scoring at any time in set-piece situations, aerial duels, and open play.

«You cannot leave Ronaldo unattended for a single second in the penalty area. He can score at any moment, both in set-pieces and during the game. For this reason, we must be maximally attentive throughout the match», the coach emphasized.

Cannavaro also revealed that after joining the national team, great attention was paid to improving the players' physical condition. Since the national team members operated in different countries and championships, their level of preparation was not uniform.

Some players also had fatigue accumulated during the season or other issues. Nevertheless, the fact that the team finished the match against Colombia at a high pace left a positive impression on the coach.

«In the last match, I saw that the players' condition was good. The team finished the match at a high tempo and everyone felt good», said Cannavaro.

The head coach does not believe it is correct to draw conclusions in football based only on how much distance was covered or how many sprints were made. In his opinion, technical skill, ball movement speed, pass quality, and not losing the ball are as important as physical indicators.

«I don't like looking only at physical statistics. In the end, the most important thing is how you control the ball, how you pass it, and how little you lose it», the specialist said.

Cannavaro explained through a simple example how much losing the ball affects the team's energy. If a player or team loses the ball many times during the match, they will have to spend just as much extra energy to win it back.

«If you lose the ball 20 times during the game, you will have to run 20 times to get it back. This is a very important factor», he said.

The Uzbekistan coaching staff knows well that Portugal's statistical indicators are high in many areas. The opponent is distinguished by fast and accurate movement with the ball and few technical errors even under pressure.

Therefore, Cannavaro is demanding from his pupils not chaotic and aimless running, but calculating every movement correctly.

«The issue is not about running a lot, but about running correctly. It is very important not to lose the ball and to know where to win it back», the head coach said.

The match against Portugal will be another huge test for Uzbekistan at the World Cup. The "White Wolves" will fight for a positive result by limiting the opponent's strengths, moving confidently with the ball, and maintaining discipline until the final whistle.